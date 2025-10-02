Senior commanders were called in from around the world on short notice to hear from President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about changes inside the Pentagon.

Overshadowed by this week’s government shutdown fight was a highly unusual gathering of military officers at a Marine Corps base in Virginia.

From the outset, Trump seemed puzzled by his reception.

“I’ve never walked into a room so silent before,” he said in an awkward start to his speech.

Even before a military audience, Trump’s remarks sounded much like his regular stump speech, featuring sharp jabs at former President Joe Biden (“every day the guy is falling down stairs”) and talk about trade (“tariff is my favorite word”).

But one of Trump’s messages was that the military may soon have a new mission: dealing with fellow Americans.

“San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles — they’re very unsafe places, and we’re going to straighten them out one by one,” the president said.

“We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military,” he added while talking about “the enemy within.”

The idea of using American cities as training for U.S. soldiers landed with a thud among Democrats some 35 miles north on Capitol Hill.