Stuck in a shutdown, the work piles up on Capitol Hill
Nothing is getting done, though the work grows.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
It doesn’t matter which party you think is to blame for the government shutdown. Congress isn’t getting its work done.
At the U.S. Capitol, the halls on the House side have been quiet — very quiet — as Speaker Mike Johnson has scrapped legislative work for five straight weeks in an effort to pressure Senate Democrats to vote to reopen the government.
But instead of forcing action, the GOP break has created an actual “do-nothing” Congress.
The House hasn’t held a vote in over a month. No House committee has held a hearing here since Sept. 18.
And yet, there is much work to be done. And everyone knows it.
“The House should be in session,” grumbled U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome. She has suddenly become the public conscience of the House GOP, saying things out loud that many other Republicans are thinking.
“We should be finishing our appropriations bills,” Greene added.
There are a dozen yearly government funding bills, which are supposed to be finished by Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year. But that hasn’t happened since 1996.
There are a dozen yearly government funding bills, which are supposed to be finished by Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year. But that hasn’t happened since 1996.
This year, the House has passed just three of the 12 bills.
The other nine could have been brought to the House floor for votes in recent weeks — but Johnson has kept everyone at home for more than a month.
Republicans could have also used some of the past five weeks to forge their own plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, or at least to deal with expiring health insurance subsidies under Obamacare.
“Millions of Americans cannot wait for Congress to deal with this later,” said U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany. “Congressional Republican leaders need to come to the negotiating table, right now.”
Instead, lawmakers seem to be waiting for one party to blink.
“We can’t give in,” said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, as he stood outside the Capitol.
“The Republican health care crisis is getting worse every day,” countered U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta.
In the meantime, the headlines out of Washington just don’t seem real this week.
Parts of the White House complex are being torn down. The U.S. House has worked 20 days in 16 weeks. The government shutdown has no end in sight. The House speaker won’t swear in a newly elected Democrat from Arizona. And President Donald Trump generated videos of himself dropping human waste on demonstrators who oppose him.
Other than that, everything is normal. Congress is once again behind on its work.
Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com
