Stuck in a shutdown, the work piles up on Capitol Hill

The other nine could have been brought to the House floor for votes in recent weeks — but Johnson has kept everyone at home for more than a month.

Republicans could have also used some of the past five weeks to forge their own plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, or at least to deal with expiring health insurance subsidies under Obamacare.

“Millions of Americans cannot wait for Congress to deal with this later,” said U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany. “Congressional Republican leaders need to come to the negotiating table, right now.”

