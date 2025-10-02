At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, after failed negotiations in the Senate, the U.S. government shut down.
Now, many services are at a standstill. Georgians could face longer lines at the airport and potentially extended wait times to renew passports, reach the IRS or sign up for veterans benefits.
On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss how this shutdown could affect Georgians and if there could be implications for the Georgia’s congressional delegation in the 2026 midterm elections.
Later in the show, Mitchell recounts the highlights from last week’s Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference.
