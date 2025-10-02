Politics
Politics

How did the government shutdown happen?

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team discusses the implications of the federal government shutdown for Georgians.
The Capitol at sunrise in Washington, Oct. 1, 2025. The government shut down on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., amid a bitter spending deadlock between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. (Alex Kent/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

The Capitol at sunrise in Washington, Oct. 1, 2025. The government shut down on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., amid a bitter spending deadlock between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. (Alex Kent/The New York Times)
By
15 minutes ago

At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, after failed negotiations in the Senate, the U.S. government shut down.

Now, many services are at a standstill. Georgians could face longer lines at the airport and potentially extended wait times to renew passports, reach the IRS or sign up for veterans benefits.

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss how this shutdown could affect Georgians and if there could be implications for the Georgia’s congressional delegation in the 2026 midterm elections.

Later in the show, Mitchell recounts the highlights from last week’s Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Follow Natalie Mendenhall on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to unveil his proposed fiscal year 2027 budget in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: AJC file photo

State agencies seek more than $1 billion in new spending

State agencies have asked for more than $1 billion in new funding next year amid uncertainty over the toll federal spending cuts will take on Georgia’s budget.

Activists want GOP lawmakers to make more changes to Georgia elections

A Georgia elections study committee has become a forum for advocates on the right and left to seek major changes to voting laws ahead of a heated election year in 2026.

Offices close, services suspended across Georgia amid federal shutdown

Tens of thousands of federal workers in the state were directed to stay home Wednesday after members of Congress couldn’t come to an agreement to keep the government open.

2h ago

The Latest

U.S. military senior leadership listen as President Donald Trump speaks at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 in Quantico, Va. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

OPINION

Top US military commanders send a message of silence

1h ago

Offices close, services suspended across Georgia amid federal shutdown

2h ago

Politics: How Gov. Kemp handled the immigration raid

Featured

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, GA on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current GA

EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kemp’s response to unprecedented federal raid at Hyundai battery plant

As an unprecedented federal immigration raid descended on Georgia’s most prized economic project, Gov. Brian Kemp and his staff scrambled to get a handle on the crisis.

Brian Snitker retiring as Braves manager, will remain with organization as adviser

The 2021 World Series-winning manager, who joined the Braves as a minor-league catcher in 1977, will stay with the club as an adviser.

Georgia SAT scores stay above national average. See how your school did.

Georgia students fared better than the national average for the eighth consecutive year, state education officials said.