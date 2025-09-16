Georgia Supreme Court to decide whether Fani Willis can helm Trump election case

The Georgia Supreme Court says it will weigh in this morning on whether the Fulton County District Attorney’s office should be given back control of the 2020 election interference case involving President Donald Trump.
In a post on its website, the high court said the opinion was one of several that would be coming on Tuesday morning, though it did not disclose how its justices would rule.
Fulton DA Fani Willis in January had asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that stripped her office of the case. A 2-1 majority on the Georgia Court of Appeals had concluded that the Democrat’s onetime romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade merited her office’s disqualification from the case.
The prosecution — which in addition to Trump includes more than a dozen high-profile defendants such as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — has sat frozen ever since.
The Supreme Court justices have not announced whether they will or will not hear the disqualification fight . It was not immediately clear on Tuesday whether the upcoming opinion would address only that narrow question or rule on the underlying matter.
At least one defendant in the racketeering prosecution was watching the developments closely. In a post on X, former state Republican Party chairman David Shafer asked for prayers for Trump and others charged in the case.
This is a developing story. Please return back for updates.
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Former Republican Geoff Duncan enters Georgia governor’s race as Democrat
Once a Republican, ex-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan enters Georgia's race for governor as a Democrat.
Georgia Republican Party pursues goals of reducing early and absentee voting
The Georgia Republican Party is seeking broad reductions to early voting, absentee voting and voter registration through a GOP-led committee of state legislators.
What Tennessee fans think of their old coach, Derek Dooley, running for U.S. Senate
As their former head football coach, Derek Dooley, runs for Senate, most Tennessee fans in Georgia didn’t even know he was in the race.
Featured
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com
A Braves fan took a ball to the face. The team may be liable, judges say.
The Atlanta Braves and former right fielder Jorge Soler face a lawsuit by a fan hit in the eye with a ball during a World Series game at Truist Park in 2021.
Joro spiders multiply across Georgia, spinning their pesky webs
The invasive species has multiplied rapidly in Atlanta in the last three years, research shows.
Ford settles billion-dollar Georgia lawsuits over fatal wrecks
Ford Motor Co. has settled two Georgia lawsuits that elicited record-setting jury verdicts of $1.7 billion and $2.5 billion, ending more than a decade of litigation.