Georgia Supreme Court to decide whether Fani Willis can helm Trump election case

The Georgia Supreme Court says it will weigh in this morning on whether the Fulton County District Attorney’s office should be given back control of the 2020 election interference case involving President Donald Trump.

In a post on its website, the high court said the opinion was one of several that would be coming on Tuesday morning, though it did not disclose how its justices would rule. Fulton DA Fani Willis in January had asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that stripped her office of the case. A 2-1 majority on the Georgia Court of Appeals had concluded that the Democrat’s onetime romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade merited her office’s disqualification from the case.

The prosecution — which in addition to Trump includes more than a dozen high-profile defendants such as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — has sat frozen ever since.