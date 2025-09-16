Politics
Georgia Supreme Court to decide whether Fani Willis can helm Trump election case

Fulton DA had asked justices to reinstate her on prosecution after being disqualified.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis delivers remarks at a luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

16 minutes ago

The Georgia Supreme Court says it will weigh in this morning on whether the Fulton County District Attorney’s office should be given back control of the 2020 election interference case involving President Donald Trump.

In a post on its website, the high court said the opinion was one of several that would be coming on Tuesday morning, though it did not disclose how its justices would rule.

Fulton DA Fani Willis in January had asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that stripped her office of the case. A 2-1 majority on the Georgia Court of Appeals had concluded that the Democrat’s onetime romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade merited her office’s disqualification from the case.

The prosecution — which in addition to Trump includes more than a dozen high-profile defendants such as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — has sat frozen ever since.

The Supreme Court justices have not announced whether they will or will not hear the disqualification fight . It was not immediately clear on Tuesday whether the upcoming opinion would address only that narrow question or rule on the underlying matter.

At least one defendant in the racketeering prosecution was watching the developments closely. In a post on X, former state Republican Party chairman David Shafer asked for prayers for Trump and others charged in the case.

This is a developing story. Please return back for updates.

About the Authors

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County election interference case and co-hosts the Breakdown podcast.

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

