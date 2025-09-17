Breaking: Raffensperger, who rebuffed Trump in 2020, runs for Georgia governor
CJ Pearson on Charlie Kirk: ‘He was the blueprint’

Pearson joins journalist Tia Mitchell on Wednesday’s episode of the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.
Republican influencer CJ Pearson attended a Donald Trump’s rally in Rome last March. “Charlie (Kirk) was a very dear friend of mine," he told the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Courtesy photo)

By
31 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has seen his support increase from two blocks of voters: young people and Black voters, particularly Black men.

Conservative influencer CJ Pearson joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell to talk about this movement on Wednesday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

“I would say that influencers are playing a bigger role in politics today,” said Pearson, a 23-year-old activist whose online commentary started attracting attention more than a decade ago.

The Augusta native also talked about last week’s political assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Charlie was a very dear friend of mine, I’ve known him since I was 12 years old,” Pearson said. “He was someone who was very intentional about incubating the next round of conservative voices.”

“He was the blueprint for a lot of young conservatives,” he added. “People need to learn to talk to each other, and we need to learn to disagree in political conversations without it ending in a bullet.”

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

