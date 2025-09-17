President Donald Trump has seen his support increase from two blocks of voters: young people and Black voters, particularly Black men.
Conservative influencer CJ Pearson joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell to talk about this movement on Wednesday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
“I would say that influencers are playing a bigger role in politics today,” said Pearson, a 23-year-old activist whose online commentary started attracting attention more than a decade ago.
The Augusta native also talked about last week’s political assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
“Charlie was a very dear friend of mine, I’ve known him since I was 12 years old,” Pearson said. “He was someone who was very intentional about incubating the next round of conservative voices.”
“He was the blueprint for a lot of young conservatives,” he added. “People need to learn to talk to each other, and we need to learn to disagree in political conversations without it ending in a bullet.”
