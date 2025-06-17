Politics
Still waiting for your $500 Georgia tax refund? Here’s how to check on it.

Some people won’t get that much, but most taxpayers will get something.
Georgia is issuing additional tax refunds to many taxpayers this year. (File/AJC)
Many Georgians are getting an extra income tax refund this year after the General Assembly opted to send some of the state’s massive budget reserves back to taxpayers.

Individuals or married people filing separately will receive a refund of up to $250. Heads of household will get up to $375, and married couples filing jointly will receive up to $500. These amounts are in addition to the regular refunds many received after they filed their 2024 tax returns.

To qualify, taxpayers must have been full-year Georgia residents in 2023 and 2024 and filed income tax returns for both years. Part-year and nonresidents who filed state returns for both years will be eligible for partial refunds.

The Department of Revenue began issuing the additional refunds earlier this month. But what if you haven’t received yours yet?

You can check the status of your refund and your eligibility at https://dor.georgia.gov/2024-hb-112-surplus-tax-refund-faqs.

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

