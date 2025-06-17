Many Georgians are getting an extra income tax refund this year after the General Assembly opted to send some of the state’s massive budget reserves back to taxpayers.

Individuals or married people filing separately will receive a refund of up to $250. Heads of household will get up to $375, and married couples filing jointly will receive up to $500. These amounts are in addition to the regular refunds many received after they filed their 2024 tax returns.

To qualify, taxpayers must have been full-year Georgia residents in 2023 and 2024 and filed income tax returns for both years. Part-year and nonresidents who filed state returns for both years will be eligible for partial refunds.