Bid for Georgia’s 13th district and update on the ‘big, beautiful bill’

The hosts of the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast discuss U.S. Rep. David Scott and updates on the reconciliation bill moving through the U.S. Senate.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn; Everton Blair; U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta and state Rep. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, will face off next year in the Democratic primary for Georgia's 13th Congressional District, a seat now held by Scott.

Credit: AJC file photos

Credit: AJC file photos

By
1 hour ago

On the Washington Wednesday edition of “Politically Georgia,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discussed the race to represent Georgia’s 13th district.

Mitchell and Murphy examine U.S. Rep. David Scott’s bid for reelection amid growing questions about his age and ability to serve.

Scott faces several challengers entering the Democratic primary — including state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn; state Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur; and former Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair.

The hosts also discussed the reconciliation bill moving through the U.S. Senate. The Senate version of the bill could salvage some clean energy tax credits but might impose even deeper cuts to Medicaid.

“Politically Georgia” producer Natalie Mendenhall offered a refresher on what’s in the version of the bill the U.S. House passed.

In a final segment, AJC journalists Ariel Hart, Scott Trubey, Lautaro Grinspan and Jason Armesto discussed how proposed budget cuts could affect clean energy, immigration, higher education, and Medicaid access in Georgia.

