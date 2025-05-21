Murphy and Mitchell also talk about a proposed cuts in the bill to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The House Committee on Agriculture proposed $300 billion in cuts to SNAP, also known as “food stamps.”

Ife Finch Floyd of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute said if the proposed cuts go through it would mean that Georgia and other states must pick up the costs.

“That is what goes into the hands of individuals and families that they use in the grocery store,” she said. “So if this policy were to go into effect today, based on current SNAP benefit levels, that would be around $162 million for the state.”

That means the state would have to find that money in its budget or find ways to limit costs in other ways. That could leave Georgians on food stamps facing tougher enrollment requirements that could cause them to lose their eligibility.

New episodes of the podcast are available weekly wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: Greg Bluestein interviews Insurance Commissioner John King about his run for Senate.