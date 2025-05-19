Clyde, who represents northeast Georgia, has objected to language in the reconciliation bill that implements work requirements for Medicaid recipients, but not until 2029. He wants it to happen sooner, which would further reduce Medicaid costs.

Clyde also wants a provision inserted to reduce the amount of federal funding sent to states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and to repeal clean energy subsidies.

He is also championing a repeal of a $200 tax on the purchase of gun silencers, a long-standing component of the National Firearms Act.

In a statement late Sunday, Clyde said progress was being made, which is why he allowed the bill to move forward.

“I’m fighting for key conservative wins — including reducing deficit spending, fixing Medicaid to prioritize vulnerable Americans, slashing more Green New Scam subsidies, and restoring additional 2A (Second Amendment) constitutional rights,” the Athens Republican said in his statement. “I will continue negotiating in good faith to improve this legislation before we pass the final product.”

The next stop for the reconciliation bill is the Rules Committee, which will meet at the unusual time of 1 a.m. Wednesday in hopes of setting up a vote on the House floor for Thursday. Johnson said his goal is to send the package, a top priority for Trump, over to the Senate before he sends House members home for the Memorial Day break.

But the more concessions Johnson makes to Clyde and other conservatives, the more it increases concerns from GOP moderates who want to limit the impact on safety net programs like Medicaid and food stamps. Given the slim majority Republicans hold, more than two defections would doom the bill if all Democrats vote against it.

It is also possible the Senate will not go along with some of the changes backed by hard-liners like Clyde and will make their own amendments. Both chambers must pass identical versions of the bill before Trump can sign it into law.