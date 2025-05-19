WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Budget Committee held a rare Sunday evening vote to advance the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump after a handful of hard-right members, including Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, blocked the legislation Friday.
This time, Clyde and three others voted “present,” which allowed the measure to advance out of the committee with the support of 17 other Republicans. All 16 Democrats on the panel voted “no.”
The Associated Press reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson met before the vote with Clyde and other Republicans who were unhappy with the reconciliation bill. Johnson later told reporters he agreed to “just some minor modifications. Not a huge thing.”
Clyde, who represents northeast Georgia, has objected to language in the reconciliation bill that implements work requirements for Medicaid recipients, but not until 2029. He wants it to happen sooner, which would further reduce Medicaid costs.
Clyde also wants a provision inserted to reduce the amount of federal funding sent to states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and to repeal clean energy subsidies.
He is also championing a repeal of a $200 tax on the purchase of gun silencers, a long-standing component of the National Firearms Act.
In a statement late Sunday, Clyde said progress was being made, which is why he allowed the bill to move forward.
“I’m fighting for key conservative wins — including reducing deficit spending, fixing Medicaid to prioritize vulnerable Americans, slashing more Green New Scam subsidies, and restoring additional 2A (Second Amendment) constitutional rights,” the Athens Republican said in his statement. “I will continue negotiating in good faith to improve this legislation before we pass the final product.”
The next stop for the reconciliation bill is the Rules Committee, which will meet at the unusual time of 1 a.m. Wednesday in hopes of setting up a vote on the House floor for Thursday. Johnson said his goal is to send the package, a top priority for Trump, over to the Senate before he sends House members home for the Memorial Day break.
But the more concessions Johnson makes to Clyde and other conservatives, the more it increases concerns from GOP moderates who want to limit the impact on safety net programs like Medicaid and food stamps. Given the slim majority Republicans hold, more than two defections would doom the bill if all Democrats vote against it.
It is also possible the Senate will not go along with some of the changes backed by hard-liners like Clyde and will make their own amendments. Both chambers must pass identical versions of the bill before Trump can sign it into law.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Andrew Clyde joins rebel Republicans in derailing Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde joined four other Republicans to help vote down a budget bill backed by President Donald Trump.
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.