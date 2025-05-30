Politics
Politics

GOP race for Georgia lieutenant governor just got a little more crowded

Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy becomes the third prominent Republican to enter the contest.
Georgia state Sen. John F. Kennedy speaks during the Georgia GOP election night watch party at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Buckhead, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

1 hour ago

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones hasn’t announced an expected run for governor yet, but the race to succeed him is quickly developing.

Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy became the latest prominent Republican to file paperwork to seek Georgia’s No. 2 job this week. Kennedy, who helps dictate the chamber’s agenda, is expected to formally launch his campaign as early as next week.

Another powerful Senate Republican, Majority Leader Steve Gooch, jump-started his campaign earlier this month. And state Sen. Blake Tillery, who leads the powerful Appropriations Committee, has also filed to run.

Kennedy, a Macon attorney, an ally of Gov. Brian Kemp, is perhaps best known as the lead sponsor of the massive legal overhaul that narrowly passed the Legislature this year. His allies hope his familiar name also boosts his visibility.

The Democratic race has been slower to form. Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, is the only high-profile contender from his party in that race so far.

Each is aiming to succeed Jones, a first-term Republican who is expected to unveil a campaign for governor later this summer.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is seen during a House Energy and Commerce hearing on budget reconciliation, in Washington, D.C., on May 13, 2025. (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

People line up outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

