GOP race for Georgia lieutenant governor just got a little more crowded

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones hasn’t announced an expected run for governor yet, but the race to succeed him is quickly developing.

Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy became the latest prominent Republican to file paperwork to seek Georgia’s No. 2 job this week. Kennedy, who helps dictate the chamber’s agenda, is expected to formally launch his campaign as early as next week.

Another powerful Senate Republican, Majority Leader Steve Gooch, jump-started his campaign earlier this month. And state Sen. Blake Tillery, who leads the powerful Appropriations Committee, has also filed to run.