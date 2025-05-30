GOP race for Georgia lieutenant governor just got a little more crowded

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones hasn’t announced an expected run for governor yet, but the race to succeed him is quickly developing.
Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy became the latest prominent Republican to file paperwork to seek Georgia’s No. 2 job this week. Kennedy, who helps dictate the chamber’s agenda, is expected to formally launch his campaign as early as next week.
Another powerful Senate Republican, Majority Leader Steve Gooch, jump-started his campaign earlier this month. And state Sen. Blake Tillery, who leads the powerful Appropriations Committee, has also filed to run.
Kennedy, a Macon attorney, an ally of Gov. Brian Kemp, is perhaps best known as the lead sponsor of the massive legal overhaul that narrowly passed the Legislature this year. His allies hope his familiar name also boosts his visibility.
The Democratic race has been slower to form. Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, is the only high-profile contender from his party in that race so far.
Each is aiming to succeed Jones, a first-term Republican who is expected to unveil a campaign for governor later this summer.
