Fulton County doesn’t need a new jail. Here’s why it’s a bad investment.

By John H. Eaves – AJC Contributor

Editor’s note: The Fulton County Jail is in subpar shape and operates under a consent decree agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Sheriff Patrick Labat has called for building a new jail, but Fulton officials have proposed to the Board of County Commissioners a property tax increase to pay for jail improvements instead. This essay is a view on the jail debate. Agree, disagree or have another take? Email letters of 250 words max to letters@ajc.com or inquire to opinion editor David Plazas at david.plazas@ajc.com on writing a longer guest opinion column. The debate surrounding the construction of new jails in America is often shrouded in controversy, with some critics arguing they are too costly, perpetuate a cycle of crime and disproportionately impact Black and brown communities.

Proponents champion the building of jails as a solution to the inhumane overcrowding of inmates and a way to provide specialized services for the mentally ill. RELATED Atlanta’s crime drop shows partnerships between police and community pay off When I was first elected as Fulton County Board of Commissioners chairman in 2006, I was confronted with three crises: the imminent closure of Grady Hospital the public perception of a dysfunctional and racially divided board of commissioners a previous federal consent decree levied by U.S. District Court Judge Marvin Shoob because of understaffing and the extreme overcrowded conditions at the Fulton County jail. At that time, the jail housed nearly 3,500 inmates. The most immediate resolution was to build a new jail, but I resisted.

Instead, I advocated for diversion strategies that effectively addressed overcrowding without compromising public safety and better resource usage, particularly investing in young at-risk individuals, jail reentry programs, and mental health and drug accountability courts.

Jails create disproportionate impacts for marginalized communities This approach offers a lens into broader systemic failures within the United States criminal justice system. John Eaves This approach offers a lens into broader systemic failures within the United States criminal justice system. Jails primarily function as pretrial facilities, holding individuals who are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This unique context highlights the disproportionate impact of overcrowding on vulnerable populations, such as young Black and brown men who are impoverished and lack formal education. This population lacks access to the resources necessary to avoid entanglement with the criminal justice system in the first place. Financially, the implications of building new jails are profound. County budgets fund a wide range of services, including libraries, community health centers and elections. During my tenure, the operation of the criminal justice system, including the jail, the district attorney's office, and the Superior, State and Magistrate courts constituted 40% of the annual general fund budget. Building a new facility will represent one of the most significant expenditures in a county's annual budget. I consider the allocation by county commissioners of $1.2 billion for a new jail facility plan in Fulton County as financially irresponsible. Instead of constructing additional incarceration facilities, the board of commissioners should focus on proactive investments that address the root causes of crime, particularly among our youth — who are often the most affected by systemic inequalities.

In contrast, Rikers Island, the largest jail in New York City (which has also been under a federal consent decree since 2015) serving a population of nearly 9 million, sees an average of 6,150 inmates daily with a capacity for 9,056. This comparison raises critical questions about our reliance on punitive measures rather than preventive ones. During my tenure, I rallied my commission colleagues to embrace the concept of criminal justice reinvestment, by urging a shift of funds from traditional incarceration toward preventive and interventive strategies. I believed that jails should not be just a building, but they should provide diversion services that would be a road map for turning one’s life around. This approach sought to dismantle the “cradle to prison pipeline,” a cycle exacerbated by social disadvantages and a lack of support for youth. By diverting funds from new jails into programs that offer education, mental health services, youth mentorship and community development, we can create pathways out of poverty and violence. Investing in youth today could reduce crime rates and enhances public safety in the long term. RELATED Don’t forget Old Wheat Street victim Cornelius Taylor. Atlanta must do better. County should foster well-being and empowerment The Board of Commissioners cannot do it alone and must include criminal justice partners. During my tenure, I initiated the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which brought together diverse stakeholders — including law enforcement, judges and community organizations — to collaboratively address jail overcrowding without compromising public safety. This initiative not only alleviated the overcrowding issue but also reinforced the idea that successful interventions come from understanding and supporting our communities rather than merely policing them. The role of government extends far beyond incarceration; it’s about fostering the well-being and empowerment of its citizens. I wish to emphasize that Fulton County public officials must concentrate on identifying and addressing fundamental issues instead of propagating a cycle of imprisonment through unnecessary infrastructure.