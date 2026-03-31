Women’s rights are essential for moving global human progress forward

Members of the lower house of Japan's Parliament applaud after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (center) was reelected during a special session in February. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Examine and delight in women’s suffrage wins and the growing number of women in professional and government roles.

Examine and delight in women’s suffrage wins and the growing number of women in professional and government roles.

That victory also provided a fitting introduction to March, Women’s History Month, and March 8 was International Women’s Day.

The decisive election victory in February of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi , Japan’s first woman prime minister, and her party is historic.

Similarly, women achieved the right to vote in Britain’s colony of South Australia in 1895, and throughout Australia in 1902 along with the right to be candidates. Nonwhites, however were excluded.

Reform leader Kate Sheppard spearheaded the remarkably successful movement that secured passage of the Electoral Act shortly before national elections on Nov. 28 of that year. Significantly also, the right to vote was expanded comprehensively to include indigenous Maori women. On the downside, women could not run as candidates until 1919.

You may be surprised to learn that the first self-governing nation to introduce universal suffrage was New Zealand in 1893.

Similarly, women achieved the right to vote in Britain’s colony of South Australia in 1895, and throughout Australia in 1902 along with the right to be candidates. Nonwhites, however were excluded.

Reform leader Kate Sheppard spearheaded the remarkably successful movement that secured passage of the Electoral Act shortly before national elections on Nov. 28 of that year. Significantly also, the right to vote was expanded comprehensively to include indigenous Maori women. On the downside, women could not run as candidates until 1919.

You may be surprised to learn that the first self-governing nation to introduce universal suffrage was New Zealand in 1893.

Key to this progress has been the power of the vote, which in turn has provided leverage for other progress.

The proliferation of women in business, government and other sectors of society has been a driver of, as well as a reflection of, extraordinary human advancement. These unprecedented developments deserve attention at any time, but arguably more so at this strangely uncertain time in history.

The past century, a period of extraordinarily costly global conflict and war, also has been a time of unprecedented human progress and positive development.

Universal adult suffrage became the law in the U.S. in 1920 with the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Similar legislation passed in Great Britain in 1918 and 1928.

Jeannette Rankin, a Republican from Wyoming, was the first woman elected to Congress in 1916. She served two terms in the House of Representatives, 1917-19 and 1941-43, and courageously voted against entry in both world wars.

After beginning slowly, recent decades have witnessed rapid expansion in the numbers of women elected to both houses of Congress, as well as local and state offices in all parts of the country. As of 2026, an unprecedented total of 155 women are serving in the 119th Congress, 28% of total members.

Jimmy Carter was pivotal to humanity

Internationally, steadily increasing involvement and influence of women in government and other occupations across the board is also taking place. The Carter Center based in Atlanta has been a catalyst for such reform for over four decades.

President Jimmy Carter, after being defeated for reelection by Ronald Reagan in 1980, did not retire. Rather, he immediately went to work founding and building the now universally respected and influential center.

From the start, a sustained priority of the institution has been promoting female literacy in low-income, newly industrializing nations. Data provide undeniable confirmation that basic literacy for girls and women leads directly to other concrete positive changes, including decline in high birth rates, greater stability and economic development.