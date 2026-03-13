opinion St. Patrick’s Day 2026: Legacy of the Irish spans Georgia and across the U.S. Ireland’s influence in America goes from the nation’s founding in 1776 to modern-day trade and economic relations. (Illustration: Broly Su / AJC)

In a fast-moving and unpredictable world, it is good to know there are some certainties upon which we can depend. One of these is St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), an occasion that people of Irish heritage celebrate globally, especially here in the U.S. This year is particularly special. As the U.S. marks its 250th anniversary, Ireland is proud to be a part of that story: from the Kilkenny native who designed the White House (James Hoban), to the “Father of the American Navy” from Wexford (John Barry), to the printer of the first copies of the Declaration of Independence, Tyrone-born, John Dunlap.

Even more important are the thousands of Irish who helped build not only the physical infrastructure of the U.S. — the railroads, ports and remarkable cities — but also the social infrastructure: schools, hospitals, churches and grassroots organizations which remain the backbone of this great country. RELATED 8 St. Paddy’s Day things to do in Atlanta that don’t involve green beer While Irish immigration is associated with northern cities like Boston, the Irish and Scots-Irish had a major impact on the Southeast region too, including Georgia. From Augusta to Columbus, the Irish and Scots-Irish built the canals and railroads that would connect settlements further west. These laborers left their mark with new settlements such as Dublin in central Georgia and Belfast in Bryan County. The legacy of these early Irish and Scots-Irish settlers — whether through the introduction of new agricultural methods and musical innovations, most notably by fusing musical traditions to form bluegrass, or through the imprint of distinct linguistic patterns in the region — still echoes through the culture and society of the U.S. Southeast.

U.S.-Irish economic relations are mutually beneficial Today, the new Irish Embassy at 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue, neighboring the White House, is a manifestation of our ambition for the 21st century U.S.-Ireland partnership. At the center of this ambition is our deep and mutually beneficial economic relations. Approximately 900 U.S. companies choose Ireland — a dynamic European base from which to innovate and drive growth — for their European headquarters. Irish companies return the favor in spectacular fashion. There are almost 800 Irish companies employing more than 200,000 workers across every U.S. state, including over 10,000 in Georgia. Patrick O'Donovan is Ireland's minister for culture, communication and sport. (Courtesy)

Irish companies are Boeing's largest customer, with current orders worth $115 billion and Ireland is now the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment into the U.S., with our investments valued at $390 billion. The relationship never stands still; in the last few months alone, Irish companies have announced thousands of new jobs across Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Oklahoma. The Irish consulate team based in Atlanta works hard to grow our trade and investment relations in Georgia and across the Southeast. We never take this for granted, ever. For centuries, Ireland was a country of emigration and hardship. It is only in the last half-century that our economy has grown exponentially, and our society has become more equal and inclusive. Ireland takes EU leadership role amid global challenges Grand opening of Enterprise Ireland office in Atlanta. (Courtesy) A significant factor for this success is our European Union membership, of which we will hold the presidency for six months from July, leading the EU agenda. We believe that the European and U.S. relationship is best served by working together, addressing genuine concerns and providing a stable, long-term framework in which our companies can flourish and create prosperity.

We will be taking on the presidency at a difficult time, with huge challenges facing Europe. Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year, has brought war to Europe, with continuing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s towns, cities and energy infrastructure. The European response is united in support and solidarity. Ireland, for our part, is unequivocal in our support for the brave citizens of Ukraine. We welcome U.S. efforts to end Russia’s war of aggression, and we will support these efforts through our membership of the Coalition of the Willing. Regarding the current conflict in Iran, the Gulf and Middle East, Ireland’s longstanding position is one of support for international law and the United Nations. Our priority now is to see urgent de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. RELATED Opinion: At crossroads, Iran must ensure future doesn’t lead to authoritarian relapse Elsewhere in the region, we have supported U.S. leadership in developing the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, and we continue to champion a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians alike deserving security, peace and prosperity. None of this is easy. We know from our own history that conflict resolution is never straightforward. It takes difficult compromises. And it takes true friends; we will never forget the incredible bipartisan U.S. support, over many decades, that was instrumental in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, bringing peace to Northern Ireland.