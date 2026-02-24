opinion War in Ukraine begins its fourth year. Georgians should not turn away. The nation faces a humanitarian crisis, including nearly 139,000 square miles of land contaminated by mines. FILE — A member of a demining team clears a field on April 21, 2023, in Makariv, near Kyiv, which was occupied by Russian forces during the early months of the war. Efforts to clear unexploded munitions in places like Iraq and Southeast Asia will stop for at least three months, according to a surprise announcement. (Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times)

By Emory Morsberger – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Feb. 24 marks the fourth year of war in Ukraine. Four years of conflict, brutality and devastation. Our mission continues, but I know many Americans are growing tired. For four years, the organization I founded, HelpingUkraine.US, has worked tirelessly to serve and assist the people of Ukraine.

RELATED Opinion: Ukraine wants to do business with Georgia, but war-torn nation needs our help We have worked closely with hospitals all over the country, as well as schools, churches and hope centers we created. We've distributed millions in health care supplies and saved lives through our donors' generous contributions. One of our current partnerships is called Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization demining the most dangerous corners of Ukraine. Since the war began, Ukraine has become the most mined area in the world. Nearly 139,000 square kilometers — an area roughly the size of Greece — are contaminated by land mines and explosive remnants of war. Tip of the Spear's mission is to remove these threats, restore safety and help affected communities reclaim their land and their future. News cycle and multiple conflicts have exhausted Americans Emory Morsberger, CEO of the Morsberger Group, is the founder of HelpingUkraine.US. (Courtesy)

Valeire, a Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal volunteer, conducts manual demining operations in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Courtesy)

Still, more is needed. I can only imagine the dread so many Ukrainians must feel — four years of war with no end in sight. Or perhaps an end is in sight. It's hard to tell. The United States hopes to negotiate a peace deal between the two sides by June. Ukraine and Russia have resumed peace talks, and emerging military technology may shift the tide. Ukraine has become even more aggressive, gaining more ground in recent weeks than it has in the previous two and a half years of fighting. Regardless, it's easy to become distracted. The end seemed close before.

From what I’ve observed, exhaustion in the United States seems to be growing. A frantic news cycle and media algorithms have brought the suffering of people across the world into our homes. And it’s not just Ukraine; it’s Gaza, Iran, Sudan and over 40 others. There is so much clutter, so many communication channels. It seems we’ve become predisposed to apathy, but the news is still coming. RELATED Opinion: Finding joy in wartime Ukraine And just consider the following: Right now, 12.7 million Ukrainians need humanitarian assistance, and 3.7 million are still internally displaced. In 2025, 12,142 civilians were killed and/or injured from the conflict, a 31% increase from 2024. Perhaps these numbers aren’t enough. We need to look into the eyes of someone else and hear them. We need human connection.

We must not forget the human tragedy on the ground Olga Gorman is the CEO of the nonprofit HelpingUkraine.US and has organized protests in support of Ukraine for three years. (Courtesy of Maxim Poliashenko) My trips to Ukraine have allowed me to meet so many incredible people. People from across the region are fighting for survival. Fighting to rebuild their communities and protect those in need. Our CEO, Olga Gorman, recently returned from a three-week trip to Ukraine. These three weeks revealed just how dire the situation has become. As a Ukrainian citizen, I can only imagine the pain she must feel watching her homeland be constantly bombarded. Gorman recalled to me her experience walking out of a diner in Kyiv to a scene of rubble. Things seemed normal inside, but as soon as she left, she was met with a harsh reality. Although Gorman was already living in the United States when the conflict began, she has seen firsthand the suffering and destruction the conflict has caused. Since 2022, over 6.9 million people have fled Ukraine, and the country's population has decreased from 42 million to roughly 36 million. But numbers can seem abstract. We want real human stories, real impact. At HelpingUkraine.US, we share our stories, putting faces to names. Our donors have allowed us to make a real, tangible impact on the lives of Ukrainians, particularly Ukrainian children. We have supplied hospitals with battery-operated lifesaving surgery tools, incubators and wound care for newborns. We have delivered laptops to children whose school buildings have been destroyed, allowing them to learn digitally.

For the schools that are still standing, we have provided generators to keep the lights on. We have supplied generators to pump water and to keep hospitals open. We have built wood furnace stoves in village homes. We respond to hundreds of requests. As we mark four years, I hope that the Atlanta community will continue to join us in our work supporting the wonderful citizens of Ukraine as they fight to hold on to their motherland — all of it. I want to inspire others to care, to give, not to look away, not to be complacent.