Opinion Georgia should increase the homestead tax exemption, but do it the right way The property tax in Georgia was originally conceived as a levy on businesses and luxuries, not basic shelters. House Speaker Jon Burns holds a press conference to unveil proposed property tax relief legislation at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By John Barrow – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 16 minutes ago Share

In a nod to the “affordability” crisis that besets everything from food to housing, conservatives want to raise the homestead exemption on the property tax. But they don’t want to pay for it. Current proposals call for increases in the sales tax to pay for the loss of revenues from homesteads. Or they cap property tax increases on nonexempt property to annual increases that are guaranteed not to make up the loss of tax revenues from the increase in the exemption on homesteads.

RELATED Burt Jones: Eliminating state income tax puts families first and keeps Georgia competitive For their part, liberals oppose increases in the sales tax because that tax is even more regressive than the property tax. And they oppose cuts in property tax revenues that aren’t paid for somewhere else. After all, liberals don’t like to pay property taxes any more than conservatives do, but they value the things those taxes pay for. Any increase in the homestead exemption that is not paid for somewhere else comes right out of local government services or public schools. Home values have soared since 1937 John Barrow is a former Democratic Georgia U.S. congressman. (John Bazemore/AP) I make a modest proposal: Increase the homestead exemption — a lot. Enough to totally eliminate the property tax on the average home in Georgia. But make any change in the property tax “revenue neutral” — by increasing the property tax rate that applies to all nonexempt property so that the increase in revenues from the tax on all nonexempt property equals the loss in revenue from homesteads. This is, in effect, what they did when they adopted the homestead exemption way back in 1937. That year, the homestead property tax exemption was set at $2,000. (And that amount — together with a whole bunch of minor income- or age-based exemptions that have been added in various counties since then — is the same today as it was in 1937.) That may not seem like much today, and it isn’t. But in 1937, the median fair market value of a Georgia owner-occupied home (urban and rural-non-farm) was a little less than $1,957. This means that the original homestead exemption was greater than the median home value in the state. That means the median homeowner paid no property taxes on their home. None. I make a modest proposal: Increase the homestead exemption — a lot. Enough to totally eliminate the property tax on the average home in Georgia. But make any change in the property tax “revenue neutral” — by increasing the property tax rate that applies to all nonexempt property so that the increase in revenues from the tax on all nonexempt property equals the loss in revenue from homesteads. This is, in effect, what they did when they adopted the homestead exemption way back in 1937. That year, the homestead property tax exemption was set at $2,000. (And that amount — together with a whole bunch of minor income- or age-based exemptions that have been added in various counties since then — is the same today as it was in 1937.) That may not seem like much today, and it isn’t. But in 1937, the median fair market value of a Georgia owner-occupied home (urban and rural-non-farm) was a little less than $1,957. This means that the original homestead exemption was greater than the median home value in the state. That means the median homeowner paid no property taxes on their home. None. RELATED Opinion: Stop using Georgia seniors as a piggy bank. Give them property tax relief. Today, the median fair market value of a home in Georgia is around $350,000. There are many reasons why that is not the amount of our homestead exemption today, but the two most important are:

(a) the exemption was expressed as a dollar amount, and that amount was never indexed for inflation; and

(b) our homes today are a whole lot nicer, and a whole lot more expensive to build, even accounting for almost a century of inflation.

The result is that the 1937 homestead exemption now reduces the taxable value of the median home by only 0.57%. One half of one percent. A far cry from 100%. How to make a regressive tax more progressive Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, speaks during the state Senate’s Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia's Income Tax hearing at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) As originally conceived, the homestead exemption was not a Grover-Norquist-like attempt to starve local government of the resources needed to pay for public services we all value. It was intended, instead, to make the property tax more of a tax on businesses and a personal tax on a luxury — the extent to which a home’s value exceeded the average. In the process, it made a flat tax — which is a regressive tax — more progressive in effect: by exempting a basic necessity from the tax. This is something I learned from Michael Thurmond, back when he was the head of the Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services, and he persuaded Gov. Zell Miller to enact a sales tax exemption on groceries. Like the property tax, the sales tax is a flat tax and therefore hits the poor harder than the rich. Exempting the sales tax on a basic necessity like food makes it more of a tax on luxuries. And to that extent, more progressive.