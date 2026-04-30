Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Left out

By
1 hour ago

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Not helping

1h ago
GUEST COLUMN

Surge of Islamophobia in politics creates mental health crisis for Muslims

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Soaking up nonsense

Keep Reading

Investing in doulas would go a long way to improving maternal health in Georgia

Atlanta limited data center zoning for a reason. Don’t backtrack now.

After local data center vote, Atlanta has a chance to get development right

Featured

AJC Polling - GOP Governor Race

AJC poll: More than $100M later, GOP governor’s race is neck-and-neck

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

GOP urges Kemp to call a special session to redraw maps after court ruling

New Black Wall Street Market failed. But there’s hope its mission won’t.