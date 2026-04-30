Surge of Islamophobia in politics creates mental health crisis for Muslims
Harsh rhetoric, travel bans and provider bias require community-oriented solutions.
Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) questions Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on state immigration policies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
By Anisah Bagasra – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla.,postedonX that “the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” andaddedinanotherpost, “We need more Islamophobia, not less.” Similarly, U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas,calledfor stopping the entry of “Muslims immigrating to America.”
Hate crimes tend to increase alongside Islamophobic rhetoric. During 2016, a period with high rates of Islamophobic rhetoric, there were307reportedincidents. The numbers dropped the following year but were followed by an increase in 2024 with the start of the Israel-Hamas war; thenumberofreportedanti-Muslimhatecrimeswas288 that year.
Many Muslims report feeling discouraged from seeking health care from non-Muslim providers, leading Muslim Americans to significantly underutilize available services compared to other ethnic and religious minority groups.
Many reported rude treatment, insensitivity to modesty needs or having their pain dismissed. One participant said: “Going into a surgery, health care providers didn’t recognize the importance of me keeping my hijab on and wanting most of my body covered.”
In my 2023 study, some participantsdescribedmentalhealthprofessionals who didn’t see them beyond their religious identity. One said providers were “quick to attribute problems” to religion or culture: “I worry about them stereotyping and end up feeling as if I’m on the defense.”
My most recent study, currently under review, asked 325 Muslim Americans who had used psychological services about their care-seeking: 56% worried about providerbias and 57% about being misunderstood.
Training and building networks offer solutions
Following Trump’s travel ban targeting several Muslim countries in 2017, a study at the Yale School of Public Health found that many Muslim Americans skipped their primary care appointments; at the same time, their visits to the emergency room went up.
In response, a number of initiatives have emerged.
Mental health professionals and community leaders are working to boost mental health literacy through training like Mental Health First Aid, and online directories of Muslim mental health providers.
Another approach focuses on training clinicians. A team at Stanford University developed a six-part module that teaches religious norms and prompts reflection on potential biases.
Finally, Muslim researchers and providers are developing therapies that integrate Islamic beliefs with treatment, including approaches inspired by the Quran, the prophet’s teachings and practices like self-reflection, prayer and mindfulness.
Muslim Americans can often feel helpless in combating the hate they experience – more awareness and advocacy could reduce Islamophobia and address the mental health needs of an already vulnerable community.
Anisah Bagasra, Ph.D. from Saybrook University, is an associate professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Kennesaw State University.