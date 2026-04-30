Opinion Surge of Islamophobia in politics creates mental health crisis for Muslims Harsh rhetoric, travel bans and provider bias require community-oriented solutions. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) questions Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on state immigration policies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

By Anisah Bagasra – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 44 minutes ago Share

The war with Iran has led to a surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric – spilling into political discourse. U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., posted on X that “the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” and added in another post, “We need more Islamophobia, not less.” Similarly, U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, called for stopping the entry of “Muslims immigrating to America.”

A study by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate found that the average number of Islamophobic posts jumped from 2,000 to 6,000 each day on X alone in the first six days of the conflict. I have studied the impact of Islamophobia on mental health over the past two decades, following soaring hate crimes in the wake of 9/11. Research consistently shows that negative portrayals of Muslims shape public attitudes toward Muslims and can lead to increased discrimination, hate crimes and psychological consequences. Hate crimes rise with Islamophobic rhetoric Anisah Bagasra, Ph.D., is an associate professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Kennesaw State University. (Courtesy) Islamophobia in the United States tends to surge during global conflicts, political campaigns and terrorist attacks. Human Rights First documented a rise in 2015 following the Syrian refugee crisis. Then increased public anxiety about terrorism was followed by a surge in crimes against Muslims. Islamophobic rhetoric in the U.S. intensified during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and continued into his presidency, often framing Muslims as a security threat. Burton Speakman, a scholar of digital media, and I found an increasing acceptance of such rhetoric among the political right in social media posts from 2016-19. Social media posts and comments showed an increasing use of dehumanizing language toward Muslims. In a study I conducted in 2020, a majority of 830 Muslim Americans reported encountering the most Islamophobic content on Facebook, followed by Twitter and Instagram. Islamophobia in the United States tends to surge during global conflicts, political campaigns and terrorist attacks. Human Rights First documented a rise in 2015 following the Syrian refugee crisis. Then increased public anxiety about terrorism was followed by a surge in crimes against Muslims. Islamophobic rhetoric in the U.S. intensified during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and continued into his presidency, often framing Muslims as a security threat. Burton Speakman, a scholar of digital media, and I found an increasing acceptance of such rhetoric among the political right in social media posts from 2016-19. Social media posts and comments showed an increasing use of dehumanizing language toward Muslims. In a study I conducted in 2020, a majority of 830 Muslim Americans reported encountering the most Islamophobic content on Facebook, followed by Twitter and Instagram. Hate crimes tend to increase alongside Islamophobic rhetoric. During 2016, a period with high rates of Islamophobic rhetoric, there were 307 reported incidents. The numbers dropped the following year but were followed by an increase in 2024 with the start of the Israel-Hamas war; the number of reported anti-Muslim hate crimes was 288 that year.

A 2025 poll found that 63% of American Muslims reported experiencing religious discrimination, with many reporting at least one such incident every year since 2016.

The cumulative effects of this have a negative impact on American Muslims’ mental health and access to care. Patients worry about religious and cultural bias Numerous studies since 9/11 link the high rates of discrimination experienced by the Muslim American community to higher rates of depression. Many Muslims report feeling discouraged from seeking health care from non-Muslim providers, leading Muslim Americans to significantly underutilize available services compared to other ethnic and religious minority groups. A 2015 study found nearly a third of Muslim Americans report discrimination in healthcare. Many reported rude treatment, insensitivity to modesty needs or having their pain dismissed. One participant said: “Going into a surgery, health care providers didn’t recognize the importance of me keeping my hijab on and wanting most of my body covered.”

In my 2023 study, some participants described mental health professionals who didn’t see them beyond their religious identity. One said providers were “quick to attribute problems” to religion or culture: “I worry about them stereotyping and end up feeling as if I’m on the defense.” My most recent study, currently under review, asked 325 Muslim Americans who had used psychological services about their care-seeking: 56% worried about provider bias and 57% about being misunderstood. Training and building networks offer solutions Following Trump’s travel ban targeting several Muslim countries in 2017, a study at the Yale School of Public Health found that many Muslim Americans skipped their primary care appointments; at the same time, their visits to the emergency room went up. In response, a number of initiatives have emerged. One approach involves increasing mental health literacy within Muslim communities and creating networks of mental health professionals working with Muslim clients