Readers write AJC readers write about the FBI raid, Brad Raffensperger and the reliability of facts.

The FBI has raided the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center.

The FBI has raided the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center. One way or another, the Trump government will manufacture election fraud in 2020 when we know there was none. This comes on the heels of federal agents killing two American citizens in Minnesota, the Greenland fiasco, the cover up and redacting of the Epstein files to excuse Donald Trump’s escapades, the pardon of Jan. 6 rioters, the Trump self-enrichment, demonizing immigrants and all who disagree with him (including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) and telling us to settle for less while enacting the biggest tax break for the wealthy in history. The FBI and ICE are both unrestrained and used by Trump to consolidate power, instill fear and extract retribution regardless of the law, court orders and the Constitution. Is this what you voted for? Is this what our country stands for? Our future is on the line.

STEVE MERLIN, MARIETTA

Raffensperger did the right thing I applaud Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for standing up against the corrupt and dishonest regime in the White House and the sycophants in the Georgia GOP who are incapable of independent thought and blindly follow conspiracy theories to keep their leader happy. Unfortunately, the lies will continue under the weaponized DOJ and the right-wing propaganda/fake news media. One simple question: What did the Republican leadership in Georgia have to gain by changing the outcome of the vote? BOB DALTON, LILBURN

How did the facts get so distorted? I don’t know how we get to view facts/reality through a clear lens or how it got so distorted. It can’t simply be that some are drawn to a club/cult because of a need to belong. The under/misinformed and gun nuts are likely unreachable. Those who, in other aspects of life, will reason and sort fact from fiction are harder to understand; the sky is blue, the Earth is round may soon be debatable in the present climate. Our allies and trading partners can no longer rely on us. The pay-to-play “Board of Peace” member nations are a who’s who of Putin friendlies, fascist authoritarians and general quacks. I’m troubled when lifelong friends reject what they have seen, heard and experienced. The greatest generation who fought fascism in Europe must be rolling in their graves in disbelief that their offspring are retreating from democratic values, ignoring the lessons and blood spilled of the past. My short-term tax benefits are not worth throwing the next generation under a bus driven by greed, grift, self-interest, fact-checked, proven lies and nonsensical white Christian nationalism.

May we find our way as a nation. BARRY DAVIS, EAST COBB Opinion and fear have replaced truth We are in a period when opinion trumps facts and fear trumps reason. That’s why we still hear people cite a cold snap as disproof of global warming. It’s similarly why, despite ample data showing that immigrants are statistically less likely to commit crime than native born Americans, and despite the obvious fact that there will always be predators among any group, demagogues trot out handpicked examples of heinous acts committed by some immigrants in order to justify a draconian crackdown on all immigrants.