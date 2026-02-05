The National Transportation Safety Board’s decision to investigate incidents involving Waymo autonomous vehicles and school buses should concern every Atlantan, especially parents. The NTSB does not open investigations lightly, and when it does, the implications often shape transportation policy for years.

These concerns are not abstract. Waymo vehicles have been involved in troubling incidents in Atlanta involving school buses, raising serious questions about how autonomous systems operate around children and in complex, real-world traffic conditions. When a school bus stop arm is extended, there is no margin for error.

The NTSB’s involvement is especially significant because it follows an earlier inquiry by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Waymo has stated that earlier safety issues were identified and corrected. Yet the launch of a second federal investigation suggests those assurances may not have fully addressed the risks.

The distinction between the two agencies matters. NHTSA focuses on regulatory compliance, whether existing rules were followed. The NTSB goes further, asking whether a system is fundamentally safe and whether current rules are adequate to protect the public.

As Atlanta becomes a testing ground for autonomous vehicles, our streets and our children should not be treated as part of a beta program. Innovation is important, but public safety must come first. When it comes to protecting children, moving fast is no substitute for getting it right.