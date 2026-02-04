Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Glad FBI intervened in Fulton Re: “Could FBI raid in Fulton set the stage for takeover of county’s elections?” (in the) AJC: State Rep. Saira Draper’s quote in this story should stop every reader cold: “If Republicans can take over bright blue Fulton County, they don’t need to run good candidates. They don’t need to win the battle of ideas. They’d be in position to win every statewide race in Georgia in 2026.”

She unwittingly reveals the real problem. If controlling Fulton County elections guarantees victory, then elections are no longer neutral civic infrastructure — they’re political power centers. That mindset explains why Fulton officials have gone to the ends of the earth to prevent the state, the federal government, let alone the public, from knowing what actually happens inside the Election Hub. So yes, I’m glad the FBI intervened. Now we’ll find out whether Rep. Draper’s confidence in Democratic dominance in Georgia in 2026 — because they run Fulton County Elections — is paranoia … or a confession.

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA

Trump is still trying to steal the 2020 election I am breaking one of my New Year’s resolutions: never to write another letter like this one. Clearly, the abuse of power by the current administration is still escalating. As if the chaos and violence in Minneapolis and other major “blue” cities were not enough, now our deranged leader is sending his minions to Fulton County to make ballot boxes from 2020 disappear. It reminds me of the criminal returning to the scene of his crime. He lost the 2020 election, tried to steal it here and all across the country, and is still trying to steal it — again. He is increasingly losing touch with reality, and it emboldens him that he has gotten away with so much. If this is not the time to try men’s (and women’s) souls, I don’t know what is. All good people, no matter what party they belong to, should and must unite in courage, hope, and love of country. America will never be Trump country. It will always belong to its people — all of us. SUSANNE C. HOLLISTER, LILBURN