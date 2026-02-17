Opinion Readers write (AJC/2013)

Government money is not unlimited While I appreciate state Rep. Bryce Berry’s passion for the state budget and taking care of people (“Georgia’s budget outlook? It’s not good.” Feb. 11), at the federal level, I think massive spending cuts are coming, no matter who is in charge.

We are approaching $40 trillion in debt, Social Security and Medicare programs are facing dim futures, and our ability to print money is not unlimited. Spending has to return to normal, sane levels soon. It’s just math, not some evil-doer’s wish. At the state level, Gov. Kemp has done a great job putting us in a sound financial position, but it’s not reasonable to expect Georgia to backfill declines in federal spending. More broadly, we need to rethink our approach to helping people. For too long, we have tried to lift people up through redistribution, aid and dependence on government. This doesn’t provide a permanent fix — dependence endures. We need to shift to lasting solutions like education/training, opportunity and self-sufficiency, with much more targeted assistance programs. The bottom line is that a deeply indebted federal government cannot be the answer to all of our problems. Nor can the state. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

FBI seizure of ballots is fodder for talk shows

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney dismissed one lawsuit and stayed another that sought access to the county’s 2020 election ballots in decisions that expressed frustration with the recent FBI seizure of those same materials. The recycled, discredited information cited in the FBI warrant authorizing the seizure of the ballots reminded me of McBurney’s words years ago in response to a nonsense election fraud filing — “conjecture, speculation and paranoia — sufficient fodder for talk shows, op-ed pieces and social media platforms, but far short of what would legally justify a court taking such action.” But federal Judge J.P. Boulee took action anyway. DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA Epstein victims finally get heard Until now, the victims were ignored; the current administration, as well as previous administrations, refused to listen to these ladies who were children at the time of the crimes against them.