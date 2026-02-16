Opinion

AJC readers write in about the SAVE Act and Fulton County elections.
SAVE Act would make voting difficult

Have we reached the nadir of voter suppression efforts? No. But two bills in Congress, if passed, would make voting ever more difficult and affect all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. Voting is one of the most powerful tools “We the People” have in our democracy.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the SAVE Act in April 2025, but it stalled in the Senate. Two 2026 versions would cause even more harm have been introduced: SAVE America Act and Make Elections Great Again, or MEGA, Act. The former passed the House on Feb. 11.

These bills, if enacted into law, would:

They would unnecessarily complicate registration and voting for tens of millions of eligible voters. And create huge, chaotic burdens on local election officials trying to serve their communities. These bills are wolves in sheep’s clothing and bad for America. Don’t be fooled.

KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR

Democrats have controlled Fulton for decades

Re: “FBI affidavit for Fulton’s 2020 records fuels GOP calls for state takeover,” AJC.

Uh-oh! A Democrat had said too much. I quote your article: Georgia State Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, said a state takeover has always been the aim of the right-wing majority on the State Election Board.

“If you control Fulton County, you can pretty much control the outcome of all statewide races in Georgia,” Draper said. “And I’m not surprised that I have Republican counterparts who are pushing for that outcome, especially when they’re running for statewide office.”

Oh, since the Democrats have been in control of this for decades, that means they can/have determined the outcome of elections for years? You can’t have it both ways. No, we have not been able to influence Georgia elections, but the Republicans could. No wonder they don’t want to give it up.

FYI, I have voted for Trump (really against the Democratic candidate) three times. I am not one who necessarily believes the 2020 presidential election was “fixed,” but this does make one wonder, after all: Only 11,780 votes were needed, and how many votes came from Fulton County alone? That election is over, so let’s get over it! There are more pressing current needs.

LYNN T. EYNON, WOODSTOCK

