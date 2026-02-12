Data centers and AI are helping my Georgia city punch above its weight
As mayor of Mableton, here’s why I will stay the course on helping expand metro Atlanta’s tech sector and energy capacity.
Mableton officials, including Mayor Michael Owens (center), cut the ribbon for the city's first permanent office in May 2025. (Courtesy of City of Mableton)
By Michael Owens – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia finds itself in an economic renaissance. From advanced manufacturing to fintech and film, record-breaking investments are reshaping our state and fueling opportunity in every corner.
The results of this growth and progress are visible in the new construction across towns that were once overlooked, local governments with more revenue to improve infrastructure and schools, and a job market that in 2025 surpassed 5 million positions for the first time in our state’s history, a historic milestone.
Just as important, the industries driving this growth are spurring upgrades to our energy infrastructure, helping ensure that prosperity is paired with reliable and more affordable energy for Georgia families and businesses.
Growth like this is not an accident. As mayor of Mableton, Cobb County’s largest city and Georgia’s 12th largest municipality, I see how Georgia is nationally renowned for business, even as other states have tried to lure it away. By pairing a pro-growth approach to lawmaking with a diverse workforce and world-class research institutions, we’ve built a reputation as a place where innovation thrives, making us a magnet for the industries of the future.
Look at all the EV and tech investments in the Peach State
Michael Owens is mayor of Mableton. ( Courtesy)
The strength of our energy system and the reliability of our grid are also central to that story.
Those choices have translated into thousands of jobs, stronger local economies, and new opportunities for families statewide.
I have seen firsthand the careful planning and bipartisan commitment it has taken to ensure Georgia’s energy system remains strong, reliable, and affordable.
This has not happened by chance. It is the result of years of foresight and smart policy decisions that positioned our state to seize these opportunities, keep costs manageable for families and businesses, and compete on a global scale.
Stay committed to expanding Ga.’s energy infrastructure
Georgia’s tech sector is rising fast, and nowhere is that clearer than in metro Atlanta, now one of the nation’s leading data center hubs. These projects are more than buildings; they are catalysts for jobs, stronger tax bases, and transformational investments.
In fact, Georgia Chamber of Commerce President Chris Clark noted in a recent guest column in the AJC that “the next century will be built on data,” and data centers are “introducing a new kind of economic stability” in local communities, “bring[ing] in revenue that supports local schools, roads and public safety without burdening taxpayers.”
They’re also the backbone of artificial intelligence, putting our state in a leading role in the global AI race and attracting world-class talent and capital.
But momentum alone isn’t enough. Other states are moving aggressively to compete, and if Georgia wants to stay ahead, we must remain committed to expanding the energy infrastructure that powers this growth. At the same time, we must be deliberate in making sure the way we welcome and manage data centers makes sense for our communities as well as for the industry itself.
As mayor of Mableton, I will stay the course on data centers and AI. Our city of 80,000 people has a very small staff, so AI is a tool that allows us to punch above weight, while still being fiscally responsible. It directly improves how residents experience the city, by enabling us to provide faster response times, clearer information and better service delivery.
As we build this new city, we believe embracing AI and digital transformation will attract like-minded companies, entrepreneurs and developers to invest in Mableton.
The same is true across Georgia. With steady, pro-growth leadership, we can turn today’s success into lasting opportunity for all Georgians.
Michael Owens is mayor of Mableton, now the largest city in Cobb County and the 12th largest in Georgia. In 2025, the city grew its staff from 12 to 60 employees, moved into new offices, adopted a city flag and began operating under its first official budget.