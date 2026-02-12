opinion Data centers and AI are helping my Georgia city punch above its weight As mayor of Mableton, here’s why I will stay the course on helping expand metro Atlanta’s tech sector and energy capacity. Mableton officials, including Mayor Michael Owens (center), cut the ribbon for the city's first permanent office in May 2025. (Courtesy of City of Mableton)

By Michael Owens – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Updated 1 hour ago

Georgia finds itself in an economic renaissance. From advanced manufacturing to fintech and film, record-breaking investments are reshaping our state and fueling opportunity in every corner. The results of this growth and progress are visible in the new construction across towns that were once overlooked, local governments with more revenue to improve infrastructure and schools, and a job market that in 2025 surpassed 5 million positions for the first time in our state’s history, a historic milestone.

Georgia finds itself in an economic renaissance. From advanced manufacturing to fintech and film, record-breaking investments are reshaping our state and fueling opportunity in every corner. The results of this growth and progress are visible in the new construction across towns that were once overlooked, local governments with more revenue to improve infrastructure and schools, and a job market that in 2025 surpassed 5 million positions for the first time in our state's history, a historic milestone.

Just as important, the industries driving this growth are spurring upgrades to our energy infrastructure, helping ensure that prosperity is paired with reliable and more affordable energy for Georgia families and businesses.

Look at all the EV and tech investments in the Peach State

Michael Owens is mayor of Mableton. ( Courtesy)

The strength of our energy system and the reliability of our grid are also central to that story. Thanks to our affordable, reliable power, key infrastructure like data centers and manufacturing companies are coming to Georgia, strengthening our state economy and business community. Our reliable and diverse grid has long set us apart, but today, as industries increasingly electrify due to shifting consumer demands, it's given us a new competitive advantage.

Because of it, Georgia has become a thriving electric vehicle and battery production hub, bringing in historic investments from Kia, Hyundai, Rivian, and more. Those choices have translated into thousands of jobs, stronger local economies, and new opportunities for families statewide. Because of it, Georgia has become a thriving electric vehicle and battery production hub, bringing in historic investments from Kia, Hyundai, Rivian, and more. Those choices have translated into thousands of jobs, stronger local economies, and new opportunities for families statewide.

I have seen firsthand the careful planning and bipartisan commitment it has taken to ensure Georgia's energy system remains strong, reliable, and affordable. This has not happened by chance. It is the result of years of foresight and smart policy decisions that positioned our state to seize these opportunities, keep costs manageable for families and businesses, and compete on a global scale.

Stay committed to expanding Ga.'s energy infrastructure

Georgia's tech sector is rising fast, and nowhere is that clearer than in metro Atlanta, now one of the nation's leading data center hubs. These projects are more than buildings; they are catalysts for jobs, stronger tax bases, and transformational investments. In fact, Georgia Chamber of Commerce President Chris Clark noted in a recent guest column in the AJC that "the next century will be built on data," and data centers are "introducing a new kind of economic stability" in local communities, "bring[ing] in revenue that supports local schools, roads and public safety without burdening taxpayers." They're also the backbone of artificial intelligence, putting our state in a leading role in the global AI race and attracting world-class talent and capital.