Readers write AJC readers write about Georgia's energy future, ongoing tree removal and hopes for the new year.

Let evidence guide Georgia’s energy future In his recent opinion piece, “Georgia’s next chapter on clean energy leadership must include nuclear power” (Dec. 27), former Congressman Tom Graves asks an essential question: “How do we keep our lights on, our energy bills affordable and our state competitive in a rapidly changing world?” His call for Georgia to lead in clean, reliable energy deserves serious consideration.

Nuclear power may play a role, but it should be evaluated alongside approaches already succeeding in states such as Texas, Florida and South Dakota — places demonstrating that affordability, reliability and zero-emission energy can advance together. Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is not a partisan goal; it is a practical response to rising costs driven by extreme weather that strain households, businesses and insurers alike. Georgia’s energy future should be guided by evidence, not ideology — favoring the least-cost, most reliable and most environmentally responsible solutions. A nonpartisan effort to modernize utility goals and require regulated monopolies like Georgia Power to clearly justify how their plans deliver affordable, clean energy would benefit both citizens and industry. Legislation such as Georgia state Rep. Spencer Frye’s House Bill 402, which proposes renewable energy portfolio standards, offers a constructive middle path toward lasting energy independence. BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Sandy Springs loses more trees to ‘progress’

With little or no coordination between the city and the state, trees are being taken down in Sandy Springs. Almost two years ago, over 200 trees were removed along Mount Vernon Highway to allow for road widening and infrastructure improvements. Less than 2 miles from Mount Vernon Highway, and still in the city of Sandy Springs, hundreds of trees were cut down for Ga. 400 road improvement. In Sandy Springs, we have been given very little information regarding where and when the trees will be replaced on Mount Vernon Highway. We’re told, “This is progress.” Is it? LARRY WEINER, SANDY SPRINGS Hoping 2026 is a year to be proud of

“Happy New Year” is not as much a friendly wish in these political times as it is a sincere hope. I hope our elected officials review, renew and commit to the oaths of office taken when they were awarded their roles in our future. I hope our courts understand their impact on the lives of all Americans and how we define democracy. I hope we can all remember the respect deserved by people we don’t know yet — and for those whose lives we cannot prejudge. I hope the future of our country will return to its focus on the legacy this generation builds and cements for our grandchildren.