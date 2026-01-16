Affordable housing is a Georgia problem. Democrats have three ideas to fix it.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns speaks at a press conference the week before the beginning of the legislative session at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Republicans should work across the aisle to pass legislation that will create more and better opportunities for residents seeking a home.

By Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia House of Representatives Democrats have heard repeatedly that housing affordability remains out of reach for too many.

In response, we have assembled a practical set of housing proposals for consideration in the 2026 General Assembly.