Affordable housing is a Georgia problem. Democrats have three ideas to fix it.

Republicans should work across the aisle to pass legislation that will create more and better opportunities for residents seeking a home.
Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns speaks at a press conference the week before the beginning of the legislative session at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Georgia House of Representatives Democrats have heard repeatedly that housing affordability remains out of reach for too many.

In response, we have assembled a practical set of housing proposals for consideration in the 2026 General Assembly.

We are seeking a good-faith partnership with House Republican leadership to prioritize ideas, introduce legislation, hold hearings, and advance budgetary and policy solutions. This is not about partisanship but achieving results for working families and for those striving to own a home.

The housing shortage is well documented by renters, homeowners, businesses and developers alike. Regional data confirms housing as Georgia’s top economic pressure, with homeownership increasingly out of reach.

The time for additional study has passed. Measured, bipartisan action is warranted.

Georgia state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur. (Courtesy)
Georgia state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur. (Courtesy)

We present three categories of proposals and invite others to offer ideas also.

  1. Lower costs for homeownership or tenancy
  2. Strengthen tenant rights
  3. More doors: Build more houses
Lower costs for homeownership or tenancy

Strengthen tenant rights

More doors: Build more houses

We also look forward to working with Gov. Brian Kemp to oversee the $125 million appropriation for developers to build infrastructure and moderate single-family homes through the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs for Workforce Housing. While currently limited to rural areas, this may be a model for our suburban and urban areas as well.

These legislative proposals are ready for action. There are many other and perhaps better ideas we should also consider. House Democrats ask for and hope for a detailed and public bipartisan discussion. We are ready to go to work.

State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, is a member of the House Democratic Caucus Housing Working Group.

