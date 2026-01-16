Affordable housing is a Georgia problem. Democrats have three ideas to fix it.

Georgia House of Representatives Democrats have heard repeatedly that housing affordability remains out of reach for too many.
In response, we have assembled a practical set of housing proposals for consideration in the 2026 General Assembly.
Georgia House of Representatives Democrats have heard repeatedly that housing affordability remains out of reach for too many.
In response, we have assembled a practical set of housing proposals for consideration in the 2026 General Assembly.
We are seeking a good-faith partnership with House Republican leadership to prioritize ideas, introduce legislation, hold hearings, and advance budgetary and policy solutions. This is not about partisanship but achieving results for working families and for those striving to own a home.
The housing shortage is well documented by renters, homeowners, businesses and developers alike. Regional data confirms housing as Georgia’s top economic pressure, with homeownership increasingly out of reach.
The time for additional study has passed. Measured, bipartisan action is warranted.
We present three categories of proposals and invite others to offer ideas also.
We also look forward to working with Gov. Brian Kemp to oversee the $125 million appropriation for developers to build infrastructure and moderate single-family homes through the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs for Workforce Housing. While currently limited to rural areas, this may be a model for our suburban and urban areas as well.
These legislative proposals are ready for action. There are many other and perhaps better ideas we should also consider. House Democrats ask for and hope for a detailed and public bipartisan discussion. We are ready to go to work.
State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, is a member of the House Democratic Caucus Housing Working Group.