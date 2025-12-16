Lower power bills by only $8.50 a month is a slap in the face to Georgians

A list of topics are taped to the wall during a town hall Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, about an upcoming data center regulations vote. The event was held by DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Citizens have spoken at the ballot box and they do not want the Public Service Commission status quo to continue.

On Friday, the five members of Georgia’s PSC will vote on how much money Georgia Power is allowed to spend to service data centers. The utility’s current proposal is staggering — larger even than the state’s vaunted $14 billion budget surplus.

In today’s politics, it’s rare when the progressive approach is also the conservative approach. But that’s exactly what’s happening at the Georgia Public Service Commission — and we should pay attention.

According to staff at the PSC, the full data center buildout may eventually require as much as $60 billion in revenue from customers.

This issue has pulled Georgians into the democratic process at levels rarely seen for utility regulation. Thousands have provided public comments before the commission. Thousands more are attending city and county government meetings across the state, and 1.56 million voted in recent elections for the PSC — mainly for a change in direction.

Rather than listen to those voices, the Public Service Commission appears poised to approve a closed-door deal that would give Georgia Power everything it wants. In return, the company promises to do its best to lower residential bills by $8.50 a month for three years.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it. This plan is a slap in the face to every voter in this state.