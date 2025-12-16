Lower power bills by only $8.50 a month is a slap in the face to Georgians
Citizens have spoken at the ballot box and they do not want the Public Service Commission status quo to continue.
A list of topics are taped to the wall during a town hall Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, about an upcoming data center regulations vote. The event was held by DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By Brionté McCorkle – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
In today’s politics, it’s rare when the progressive approach is also the conservative approach. But that’s exactly what’s happening at the Georgia Public Service Commission — and we should pay attention.
On Friday, the five members of Georgia’s PSC will vote on how much money Georgia Power is allowed to spend to service data centers. The utility’s current proposal is staggering — larger even than the state’s vaunted $14 billion budget surplus.
This issue has pulled Georgians into the democratic process at levels rarely seen for utility regulation. Thousands have provided public comments before the commission. Thousands more are attending city and county government meetings across the state, and 1.56 million voted in recent elections for the PSC — mainly for a change in direction.
Rather than listen to those voices, the Public Service Commission appears poised to approve a closed-door deal that would give Georgia Power everything it wants. In return, the company promises to do its best to lower residential bills by $8.50 a month for three years.
There’s no way to sugarcoat it. This plan is a slap in the face to every voter in this state.
DeKalb County residents attend a town hall Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, about an upcoming data center regulations vote. The event was held by DeKalb Commissioner Ted Terry at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Like it or not, data centers and affordability will continue to be front and center in Georgia politics.
This moment calls for an approach that saves us billions, protects families and reflects the will of Georgia voters. If it takes further change at the PSC to make that happen, then Georgia Conservation Voters will be happy to oblige.
Because our people are worth more than $8.50.
Brionté McCorkle is the executive director of Georgia Conservation Voters and Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund and has spent her career training activists, advancing equity and inclusion in the environmental movement and organizing grassroots voters.