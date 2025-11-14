Stop relitigating 2020 election. Voting in Georgia is secure and accessible.

Democracy Defense Project, a bipartisan group of former elected and civic leaders, calls on Peach State leaders to do what’s best for all Georgians.

Democracy Defense Project, a bipartisan group of former elected and civic leaders, calls on Peach State leaders to do what’s best for all Georgians.

By Roy Barnes, Saxby Chambliss and Shirley Franklin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Roy Barnes, Saxby Chambliss and Shirley Franklin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Elections in Georgia are more secure now than they have ever been, and it’s our job is to keep it that way.

Democracy in action means giving every legal voter practical, secure ways to participate. That includes early voting and absentee ballots.