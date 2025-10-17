Opinion

The revolution will be local and it starts in Atlanta’s District 2

The city deserves leaders who are brave enough to make the right decisions even when they’re unpopular, inconvenient or costly.
Construction workers are seen working on a construction site in the Inman Park neighborhood on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By James White – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

For too long, decisions that shape our daily lives have been made by a handful of people behind closed doors, far removed from the realities most of us face.

Local government isn’t just about potholes and parking — it’s about power. And right now, that power is slipping further away from everyday people.

Local elections have never been more important than they are today. National headlines might dominate the news cycle, but it’s city council members and mayors who decide what gets built, who gets contracts, which communities get protected and which ones are left behind.

Here in Atlanta, the stakes are high. District 2, which covers some of the city’s most rapidly changing neighborhoods, is at a crossroads. Gentrification perhaps shows its starkest example here in District 2, which includes parts of Atlanta such as Midtown, Downtown, Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Virginia-Highland, Poncey-Highland, and surrounding areas.

RELATED
Opinion: Atlanta’s public housing approach sought to uplift residents living in poverty

Longtime residents are being pushed out. Small businesses are disappearing. And yet, voter turnout remains dismally low. In some municipal elections, fewer than 15% of eligible voters participated and renters and younger voters tend to stay home in local elections.

That means a tiny fraction of the district is deciding the future for everyone else.

Experience matters, not political pedigree

This isn’t a new story. Historically, Black communities have fought relentlessly to gain access to political power, only to be boxed out when decisions are made. And now, as our neighborhoods grow more diverse, economically, racially, generationally, many people still feel unheard and unseen by the very institutions meant to serve them.

The result? Policies that miss the mark. Development that benefits the few, not the many. Leadership that listens to donors before neighbors.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

We need a new kind of leadership, one that’s not manufactured in backrooms or handed down through family ties. Pipeline politics, where someone’s last name matters more than their lived experience should be a thing of the past. You shouldn’t get a seat just because your father had one. You should earn it. Just like everyone else.

RELATED
Opinion: Making every Georgia vote count means removing every barrier to participation

The future belongs to leaders who’ve walked the path, who’ve felt the sting of being overlooked, who know what it’s like to fight for a block, a business, or a home. People with real experience tend to bring real compassion. They don’t guess what residents need, they ask. They don’t disappear after the election — they show up, consistently.

They understand that good leadership is not about giving speeches. It’s about listening. It’s about making the city’s systems transparent and accessible, helping residents navigate processes that could save their homes, protect their families, and grow their communities.

Set a new tone for what government looks like

Atlanta deserves leadership that shows up, especially when no one is watching. Leadership that’s brave enough to make the right decision even when it’s unpopular, inconvenient or costly. Leadership that doesn’t wait for permission to do what’s right.

District 2 can lead the way.

We have the chance to set a new tone for what local government looks like. We can reject the old model of power handed down and usher in an era of power earned through purpose, service, and presence.

Not someone with a script, but someone with a story.

RELATED
Opinion: Paris offers lessons to Atlanta: Putting children first in mobility solutions

I believe in people. I believe in community. And I believe that Atlanta deserves a city council member who will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people they serve, not six floors above them in a government building.

The revolution we need won’t come from Washington. It won’t come from campaign commercials or consultants. It will come from us. Right here. Right now. In District 2.

It’s time.

James White is an associate attorney at Lueder Larkin & Hunter. He is one of six candidates running for the District 2 seat on the Atlanta City Council. Learn more about the candidates in the Nov. 4 election at this link.

