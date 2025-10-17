The revolution will be local and it starts in Atlanta’s District 2

For too long, decisions that shape our daily lives have been made by a handful of people behind closed doors, far removed from the realities most of us face.

Local government isn’t just about potholes and parking — it’s about power. And right now, that power is slipping further away from everyday people.

Local elections have never been more important than they are today. National headlines might dominate the news cycle, but it’s city council members and mayors who decide what gets built, who gets contracts, which communities get protected and which ones are left behind.

Here in Atlanta, the stakes are high. District 2, which covers some of the city’s most rapidly changing neighborhoods, is at a crossroads. Gentrification perhaps shows its starkest example here in District 2, which includes parts of Atlanta such as Midtown, Downtown, Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Virginia-Highland, Poncey-Highland, and surrounding areas.

