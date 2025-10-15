Standing up for Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook is defending Georgia values

As Georgians, we pride ourselves on fairness, hard work, and standing up for what’s right.
That’s why I’m deeply troubled by President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional campaign to oust Lisa Cook, a Georgia native, from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, where she works to protect jobs and keep our economy stable.
On Oct. 1, the Supreme Court deferred a decision on Cook’s role to early 2026 — but we must not let President Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve Board’s independence fade from focus.
This isn’t about Cook’s qualifications or her performance; it’s about politics.
President Trump is trying to pressure our courts to force a dedicated public servant off the Federal Reserve Board, not because of the quality of her work, but because of Republican partisan gamesmanship. That’s not the Georgia way, and it’s not the American way.