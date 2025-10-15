Standing up for Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook is defending Georgia values

Cook deserves her fair day in court, not trial by media or political theater.

Cook deserves her fair day in court, not trial by media or political theater.

Cook, who holds bachelor’s degrees from Spelman College and Oxford University, as well as a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley, has earned her position through decades of distinguished service and expertise in economics and monetary policy.

She has served as a faculty member at Harvard University and Michigan State University and as President of the National Economic Association.

As a Milledgeville native, Lisa Cook represents the best of Georgia values. I had the privilege of being mentored by her father, the late Rev. Payton Cook, a Paine College graduate and an Army veteran who served as a chaplain and became the first African American senior administrator at Central State Hospital.

Cook, who holds bachelor’s degrees from Spelman College and Oxford University, as well as a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley, has earned her position through decades of distinguished service and expertise in economics and monetary policy.

She has served as a faculty member at Harvard University and Michigan State University and as President of the National Economic Association.