Standing up for Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook is defending Georgia values

At a time when free speech is increasingly under attack, Georgians must stand up for fairness and the values that have always defined our state.
By Mike Thurmond – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As Georgians, we pride ourselves on fairness, hard work, and standing up for what’s right.

That’s why I’m deeply troubled by President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional campaign to oust Lisa Cook, a Georgia native, from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, where she works to protect jobs and keep our economy stable.

On Oct. 1, the Supreme Court deferred a decision on Cook’s role to early 2026 — but we must not let President Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve Board’s independence fade from focus.

This isn’t about Cook’s qualifications or her performance; it’s about politics.

President Trump is trying to pressure our courts to force a dedicated public servant off the Federal Reserve Board, not because of the quality of her work, but because of Republican partisan gamesmanship. That’s not the Georgia way, and it’s not the American way.

Cook and her family have contributed greatly to Peach State

Cook deserves her fair day in court, not trial by media or political theater.

Cook, who holds bachelor’s degrees from Spelman College and Oxford University, as well as a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley, has earned her position through decades of distinguished service and expertise in economics and monetary policy.

She has served as a faculty member at Harvard University and Michigan State University and as President of the National Economic Association.

As a Milledgeville native, Lisa Cook represents the best of Georgia values. I had the privilege of being mentored by her father, the late Rev. Payton Cook, a Paine College graduate and an Army veteran who served as a chaplain and became the first African American senior administrator at Central State Hospital.

He dedicated his life to serving Middle Georgia and building racial tolerance and cooperation. The Cook family has always stood for service, integrity, and community — values that Cook carries forward in her work today.

Americans should not abide by attacks against fairness

Right now, Cook is doing the important work of protecting jobs, keeping our economy stable, and standing up for working families across America. At a time when working families are struggling to keep up with the soaring cost of living, we need experienced, principled leaders like Cook making decisions that impact our financial future.

We cannot allow political pressure campaigns to undermine the independence of our institutions. The Federal Reserve’s ability to make sound economic decisions depends on having qualified board members who can act without fear of political retaliation.

Lisa Cook has earned her position, serves with distinction, and deserves our support — not political attacks designed to weaken the institutions that protect our economic stability.

It’s time to put Georgia values first and stand with Cook.

Mike Thurmond has served as CEO of DeKalb County, superintendent of DeKalb Schools, labor commissioner of Georgia, in the Georgia General Assembly and is a 2026 Democratic primary candidate for governor of Georgia.

