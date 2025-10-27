opinion

In todays’ world, we are all under a microscope and must watch words carefully

Average people have no concept that one social media post can make you famous — or can ruin everything.
A flag is stained by ketchup after a protester disrupted a memorial event for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Kennesaw State University on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. President Donald Trump proclaimed Oct. 14, what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday, a national day of remembrance and posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By Ben Burnett – AJC Contributor
1 hour ago

I think about the world that my parents lived in versus the world my children live in. There are things that neither generation understands the context around.

My parents grew up in the South that actively dealt with desegregation. I adopted a child from outside of my race. When I look at my youngest, I do not see him any differently than I see my biological children. Ten thousand diaper changes will sober anybody’s racial makeup. I still obviously see differences in racial makeup, but things and times change.

Earlier this month, I visited Newport, Rhode Island. I was very aware that my son was the only Chinese person I saw. For all the problems in metro Atlanta, we are a racially diverse bunch.

But here is another difference: When you see older people at the world’s great sites, it is an experience for them. When you see young people at the same sites, it is social media content creation zone.

One photo or post shouldn’t get you canceled, but this is America

I recently watched the documentary on Netflix titled “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” (nicknamed “Jerry and his Cowboys”). It is about Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. One episode talks about a photograph Jones is featured in.

Ben Burnett is a business owner and former member of the Alpharetta City Council. (Courtesy)
The University of Arkansas started allowing African American students to enroll, and he was photographed at a protest. I am quite sure Jerry did not think being photographed back then would haunt him. But your footprint has a way of coming forward.

America is a politically sensitive place. Plenty of people lost their jobs for making social media comments about Black Lives Matter, George Floyd and now Charlie Kirk. I see sadness over Emory professor Dr. Anna Kenney, who said, “Should I feel bad that I don’t feel bad about Charlie Kirk? Reading his sayings, he seems like a disgusting individual.”

Liberals feel like her First Amendment rights are violated. Some conservative cheers because “we got one.” But what lazy theology. I believe in many things Charlie Kirk stood for. I am not a disgusting individual. But I hate this situation for Kenney, just like I hated seeing the left once boycott Chick-fil-A over a family-owned restaurant’s belief system. Cancel culture cuts both ways. Eighty percent of us know it. The internet has a lot of content, but that is one of the worst byproducts.

I am not a social media influencer, or an icon within a movement. I have several friends that have made their fortunes on Instagram and YouTube. Social media is also a curse if the world turns against you. People under 40 understand that better than my parents’ generation. Average people have no concept that one post can make you famous, and they equally have no concept that one post can ruin everything. That is America.

Employers will retreat from those who could tank their businesses

Dr. Anna Kenney, an associate professor and cancer researcher at Emory University, lost her job following online comments she made about Charlie Kirk. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Most of us can be replaced in our job. Your talents must exceed your liabilities. I am not going out of my way to hire somebody who posts politically motivated content on social media. I do not care if I agree with them. I will not want to hire somebody who can take down my business.

Large-scale corporations, governments and universities have social media policies. Emory University has one. If a potential new hire does not like that policy, they can work elsewhere. You still have your First Amendment rights as an American. But sometimes when you go to workplaces you take the money, and you make a choice to leave certain rights behind. The question is, do you even realize it?

Emory University receives millions of dollars from the federal government. An individual only gets so much grace if they fall to an internet ground swell. Kenney could not have known what she was wading into. But as my father says, “It is a wise man to learn from someone else’s mistakes.”

The internet is full of agendas, and so is politics. We should all be a little wiser. But we should all admit when something feels off. Especially when it is not somebody on your political team. Remember I said that, Democrats. I am sure I do not agree with Kenney on political matters, but she did not hurt me. Kirk was a divisive figure who relished the attention. His murder is sad. Kenney’s comments were a poor choice. But it was no worse than a sitting congressman, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-District 1, threatening the funding of a research institution with ties to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If we need to defund research dollars to Emory’s medical research, I am open minded. But I certainly do not believe we should defund Emory because of Anna Kenney’s usage of Facebook.

Ben Burnett is a business owner and former member of the Alpharetta City Council. He is a Republican and a regular contributor to the AJC.

