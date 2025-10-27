In todays’ world, we are all under a microscope and must watch words carefully

Most of us can be replaced in our job. Your talents must exceed your liabilities. I am not going out of my way to hire somebody who posts politically motivated content on social media. I do not care if I agree with them. I will not want to hire somebody who can take down my business.

Large-scale corporations, governments and universities have social media policies. Emory University has one. If a potential new hire does not like that policy, they can work elsewhere. You still have your First Amendment rights as an American. But sometimes when you go to workplaces you take the money, and you make a choice to leave certain rights behind. The question is, do you even realize it?

Emory University receives millions of dollars from the federal government. An individual only gets so much grace if they fall to an internet ground swell. Kenney could not have known what she was wading into. But as my father says, “It is a wise man to learn from someone else’s mistakes.”

The internet is full of agendas, and so is politics. We should all be a little wiser. But we should all admit when something feels off. Especially when it is not somebody on your political team. Remember I said that, Democrats. I am sure I do not agree with Kenney on political matters, but she did not hurt me. Kirk was a divisive figure who relished the attention. His murder is sad. Kenney’s comments were a poor choice. But it was no worse than a sitting congressman, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-District 1, threatening the funding of a research institution with ties to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

