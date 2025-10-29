Data centers and AI: Public Service Commission race is pivotal to Ga. future
The interrelated issues of energy, data centers, artificial intelligence and economic justice are crucial to the upcoming PSC election.
Data centers have become one of the hottest development uses in Georgia in recent years. (Jonathan Reyes/AJC)
By David Kyler – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Georgia Power is proposing to add nearly 10,000 megawatts of electricity, the largest surge in electricity demand in its history, dominated by the state’s aggressive pursuit of data center development.
Georgia Power is proposing to add nearly 10,000 megawatts of electricity, the largest surge in electricity demand in its history, dominated by the state’s aggressive pursuit of data center development.
More than three-quarters of power-generation expansion is predicted to be used by data centers, primarily for artificial intelligence — technology with profound risks to society that remains dangerously unregulated in the U.S.
Georgia’s Public Service Commission’s five members determine how much energy the state needs, when it will be implemented, what rates will be charged, and how power will be generated.
Georgia’s Public Service Commission’s five members determine how much energy the state needs, when it will be implemented, what rates will be charged, and how power will be generated.
They are poised to approve Georgia Power’s proposal to burn fossil fuels — natural gas — generating at least 60% of the added power, defying calls for using less costly and grid-dependent “distributed” clean energy.
They are poised to approve Georgia Power’s proposal to burn fossil fuels — natural gas — generating at least 60% of the added power, defying calls for using less costly and grid-dependent “distributed” clean energy.
PSC decisions reflect little regard for the environment
Data center development is becoming increasingly controversial. In Georgia, legal disputes proceed over communities rejecting data center projects because of a range of factors.
David Kyler (Courtesy)
Data center development is becoming increasingly controversial. In Georgia, legal disputes proceed over communities rejecting data center projects because of a range of factors.
AI permeates all areas of human knowledge and its applications in public and private decision-making — including science, health care, economic development, resource extraction and social services.
Powerful economic forces are avidly expanding AI, promoting it with simplistic, cavalier promises while deflecting well-justified examination of its perilous risks to society. An estimated $252.3 billion was invested globally by corporations in 2024, according to Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and financial speculators see these ventures as lucrative opportunities, deceptively marginalizing the consequences. Investors oppose regulation as a threat to prospective profits using the pretext of free speech.
Unlike the European Union and its member nations, regulating artificial intelligence has been opposed in the U.S. on the false claim that such controls would violate the First Amendment. On the contrary, well-informed experts warn that regulating AI is essential to prevent potentially destructive consequences of subversive actions when renegade AI systems threaten civil liberties. Leaving AI unregulated is clearly reckless, exposing the public to enormous risks in pursuit of ill-conceived financial objectives and national security.
Powerful economic forces are avidly expanding AI, promoting it with simplistic, cavalier promises while deflecting well-justified examination of its perilous risks to society. An estimated $252.3 billion was invested globally by corporations in 2024, according to Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and financial speculators see these ventures as lucrative opportunities, deceptively marginalizing the consequences. Investors oppose regulation as a threat to prospective profits using the pretext of free speech.
Unlike the European Union and its member nations, regulating artificial intelligence has been opposed in the U.S. on the false claim that such controls would violate the First Amendment. On the contrary, well-informed experts warn that regulating AI is essential to prevent potentially destructive consequences of subversive actions when renegade AI systems threaten civil liberties. Leaving AI unregulated is clearly reckless, exposing the public to enormous risks in pursuit of ill-conceived financial objectives and national security.
Due to these concerns, letters by the AFL-CIO, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the Brennan Center for Justice, and the Center for Biological Diversity (among others) were recently sent to Congress requesting that no laws will prevent the regulation of AI, under either state or federal authority. (Center for a Sustainable Coast was among hundreds of nonprofit public-interest organizations cosigning such letters nationwide.)
Due to these concerns, letters by the AFL-CIO, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the Brennan Center for Justice, and the Center for Biological Diversity (among others) were recently sent to Congress requesting that no laws will prevent the regulation of AI, under either state or federal authority. (Center for a Sustainable Coast was among hundreds of nonprofit public-interest organizations cosigning such letters nationwide.)
The interrelated issues of energy, data centers, artificial intelligence and economic justice are crucial to the upcoming election of Georgia’s Public Service Commission members. Rapid, unregulated advancement of AI will accelerate demand for energy-hungry data centers, with harsh consequences for Georgia’s energy costs, environment and quality of life.
Improving public awareness about these development trends and energy-generation decisions will help voters make better-informed decisions when electing members of the PSC on Nov. 4.
David Kyler, a resident of St. Simons Island, is the co-founder and director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, a donor-supported nonprofit organization established in 1997 dedicated to advancing responsible policies important to the environment and quality of life of coastal Georgia.
Improving public awareness about these development trends and energy-generation decisions will help voters make better-informed decisions when electing members of the PSC on Nov. 4.
David Kyler, a resident of St. Simons Island, is the co-founder and director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, a donor-supported nonprofit organization established in 1997 dedicated to advancing responsible policies important to the environment and quality of life of coastal Georgia.