Data centers and AI: Public Service Commission race is pivotal to Ga. future

AI permeates all areas of human knowledge and its applications in public and private decision-making — including science, health care, economic development, resource extraction and social services.

Powerful economic forces are avidly expanding AI, promoting it with simplistic, cavalier promises while deflecting well-justified examination of its perilous risks to society. An estimated $252.3 billion was invested globally by corporations in 2024, according to Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and financial speculators see these ventures as lucrative opportunities, deceptively marginalizing the consequences. Investors oppose regulation as a threat to prospective profits using the pretext of free speech.

Unlike the European Union and its member nations, regulating artificial intelligence has been opposed in the U.S. on the false claim that such controls would violate the First Amendment. On the contrary, well-informed experts warn that regulating AI is essential to prevent potentially destructive consequences of subversive actions when renegade AI systems threaten civil liberties. Leaving AI unregulated is clearly reckless, exposing the public to enormous risks in pursuit of ill-conceived financial objectives and national security.

