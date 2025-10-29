Opinion

Data centers and AI: Public Service Commission race is pivotal to Ga. future

The interrelated issues of energy, data centers, artificial intelligence and economic justice are crucial to the upcoming PSC election.
Data centers have become one of the hottest development uses in Georgia in recent years. (Jonathan Reyes/AJC)
Data centers have become one of the hottest development uses in Georgia in recent years. (Jonathan Reyes/AJC)
By David Kyler – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Power is proposing to add nearly 10,000 megawatts of electricity, the largest surge in electricity demand in its history, dominated by the state’s aggressive pursuit of data center development.

More than three-quarters of power-generation expansion is predicted to be used by data centers, primarily for artificial intelligence — technology with profound risks to society that remains dangerously unregulated in the U.S.

Georgia’s Public Service Commission’s five members determine how much energy the state needs, when it will be implemented, what rates will be charged, and how power will be generated.

RELATED
Opinion: Georgia energy stays reliable and affordable thanks to constructive policies

They are poised to approve Georgia Power’s proposal to burn fossil fuels — natural gas — generating at least 60% of the added power, defying calls for using less costly and grid-dependent “distributed” clean energy.

PSC decisions reflect little regard for the environment

Data center development is becoming increasingly controversial. In Georgia, legal disputes proceed over communities rejecting data center projects because of a range of factors.

David Kyler (Courtesy)
David Kyler (Courtesy)

A recent report by Media Justice titled “The People Say No: Resisting Data Centers in the South” outlines the reasons for resistance to data centers:

Nevertheless, despite enormous demands on Georgia’s water resources, decisions of the PSC consistently reflect little regard for environmental factors or economic justice.

Instead, PSC energy choices have imposed unjustified stresses on Georgia’s water resources while threatening the needs and costs of other water users and energy consumers.

RELATED
Opinion: Public Service Commission protects consumers from liberal mandates’ high costs

Compounding this negligence, the PSC approved the combustion of wood products to generate electricity, further imperiling air quality, public health and climate change.

Few decisions could be more ironically negligent than burning wood to power 21st century digital technology.

U.S. should regulate AI to protect citizens and national security

“Artificial intelligence is one of the most powerful technologies humanity has ever created, per the Center for Humane Technology.

AI permeates all areas of human knowledge and its applications in public and private decision-making — including science, health care, economic development, resource extraction and social services.

Powerful economic forces are avidly expanding AI, promoting it with simplistic, cavalier promises while deflecting well-justified examination of its perilous risks to society. An estimated $252.3 billion was invested globally by corporations in 2024, according to Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and financial speculators see these ventures as lucrative opportunities, deceptively marginalizing the consequences. Investors oppose regulation as a threat to prospective profits using the pretext of free speech.

Unlike the European Union and its member nations, regulating artificial intelligence has been opposed in the U.S. on the false claim that such controls would violate the First Amendment. On the contrary, well-informed experts warn that regulating AI is essential to prevent potentially destructive consequences of subversive actions when renegade AI systems threaten civil liberties. Leaving AI unregulated is clearly reckless, exposing the public to enormous risks in pursuit of ill-conceived financial objectives and national security.

RELATED
Opinion: As voters choose utility regulators, Georgia can learn from Texas on energy

Due to these concerns, letters by the AFL-CIO, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the Brennan Center for Justice, and the Center for Biological Diversity (among others) were recently sent to Congress requesting that no laws will prevent the regulation of AI, under either state or federal authority. (Center for a Sustainable Coast was among hundreds of nonprofit public-interest organizations cosigning such letters nationwide.)

The interrelated issues of energy, data centers, artificial intelligence and economic justice are crucial to the upcoming election of Georgia’s Public Service Commission members. Rapid, unregulated advancement of AI will accelerate demand for energy-hungry data centers, with harsh consequences for Georgia’s energy costs, environment and quality of life.

Improving public awareness about these development trends and energy-generation decisions will help voters make better-informed decisions when electing members of the PSC on Nov. 4.

David Kyler, a resident of St. Simons Island, is the co-founder and director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, a donor-supported nonprofit organization established in 1997 dedicated to advancing responsible policies important to the environment and quality of life of coastal Georgia.

About the Author

David Kyler

More Stories

The Latest

readers write
OPINION

Readers write

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Aced it!

After massive Hyundai Metaplant raid, immigrants in Georgia live in fear

Keep Reading

Georgia has lost $2.9B in clean energy projects amid fed pullback, report says

AJC poll: Republican support for Trump remains strong in Georgia

What Americans think about the environmental impact of AI, according to a new poll

Featured

SNAP overhaul, lost data complicate hunger fight in rural Georgia

Despite a $14.6 billion surplus, state leaders say they can’t bail out SNAP

Husband of child services director fled DUI crash with kids in truck, GSP says

Kirby Smart: LSU coaches ‘borrow’ offices, adds context to Brian Kelly firing