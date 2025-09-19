Georgia energy stays reliable and affordable thanks to constructive policies

Across the country, the cost of basic needs like food, housing, and utilities continues to rise. At the same time, Georgia is growing. Businesses and families are moving to our state, and with that growth comes increased demand for energy.

But even amid this growth and economic uncertainty, Georgia Power customers have something to count on. For the next three years, base electric rates will remain stable and predictable. That’s not something most other states can say right now.

The decision to freeze base rates is the result of thoughtful leadership and planning by Georgia state leaders over decades, from the governor’s office to the legislature to the Georgia Public Service Commission.

