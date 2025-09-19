Georgia energy stays reliable and affordable thanks to constructive policies
Electricity rates are frozen, residents are not feeling the brunt of data center power use and partnerships with Hyundai Metaplant benefit the Peach State.
Georgia Power crews worked in a northside neighborhood in Valdosta on Monday, August 5, 2024. Dozens of fallen trees from Tropical Storm Debby cut power in the area. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By Trey Kilpatrick – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Across the country, the cost of basic needs like food, housing, and utilities continues to rise. At the same time, Georgia is growing. Businesses and families are moving to our state, and with that growth comes increased demand for energy.
But even amid this growth and economic uncertainty, Georgia Power customers have something to count on. For the next three years, base electric rates will remain stable and predictable. That’s not something most other states can say right now.
The decision to freeze base rates is the result of thoughtful leadership and planning by Georgia state leaders over decades, from the governor’s office to the legislature to the Georgia Public Service Commission.
Elected officials, both past and present, have worked together to put constructive regulatory policies in place that have positioned us to make smart investments as a state. Investments that meet rising demand, increase reliability, and make our state attractive to businesses, all while keeping energy rates affordable for Georgia residents.
Despite data centers concerns, residents don’t bear the burden
At Georgia Power, we know what stable and predictable rates mean for our customers. Families can plan their budgets with confidence, creating more room for other essentials and emergencies. Businesses can grow without worrying about sudden spikes in energy costs. And we at Georgia Power can continue to focus on our mission to keep the customer at the center of everything we do.
Trey Kilpatrick
That same customer-centered approach is guiding how we manage Georgia’s rapid and extraordinary growth, especially for large users of electricity like data centers.
These facilities are essential to the digital economy, supporting everything from cloud computing to online retail. They also bring significant tax revenue to local communities and are relatively resilient during economic downturns.
However, these large customers also require extensive build-out to serve them with electricity. Thanks to the constructive regulatory environment in Georgia, we’re working to meet this need without passing costs along to residential customers.
In January, new rules and regulations were established to recover costs directly from new large-load customers, which helps protect our residential customers from bearing additional costs. This ensures that all Georgians can benefit from this growth.
Through these rules and regulations, we’re helping keep rates fair without shifting the financial burden of large-load customers onto our current customers. It’s a fair and forward-looking approach that protects families and small businesses from taking on the costs of new demand.
Another key to keeping rates stable is planning ahead. Georgia Power works closely with our state leaders to forecast future energy needs and invest accordingly. Our 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), approved in July, outlines how we’ll continue to modernize the grid and expand capacity to meet growing demand.
Partnerships like that with Hyundai Metaplant are key
We’ve seen the results of this approach firsthand in projects across Georgia in which we’ve worked closely with state economic developers and leaders, bringing everything from logistics hubs to advanced manufacturing plants to Georgia, leading to billions of dollars in investments. A specific focus on growing nonmetro regions is paying off, with recent economic development projects across our state, each of which creates jobs, strengthens local economies, and diversifies Georgia’s business landscape.
The Hyundai Motor Group’s Metaplant in Ellabell, outside of Savannah, is just one example of this coordinated effort between Georgia Power and state leaders. This $7.59 billion facility, the largest economic development project in Georgia history, is already creating jobs, skill development, and significant local tax revenues in a smaller, rural part of the state.
Similar to data centers, the tax revenue from the metaplant in Ellabell can support local schools, roads, and public safety, creating a blueprint for growth and opportunity across the state.
These kinds of projects don’t happen by accident. They’re the result of close coordination between Georgia Power, the governor’s office, and local communities. We’ve been working together for nearly a century to bring investments and opportunity to Georgia. This type of collaboration is relatively rare, but vital during a time when demand for clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy has never been greater.
Not only is this partnership rare and vital, but it’s working.
And other states are taking notice. Similar regulatory language has been adopted by South Carolina and Ohio after seeing the success of Georgia’s approach. Investors and utilities across the country are watching how we manage growth while at the same time protecting customers. They see that it’s not just good policy. It’s good business.
With thoughtful planning, insightful investments, and customer-centered policies, together we’re powering a future that is both affordable and bright for all Georgians.
For customers. And for you.
Trey Kilpatrick is senior vice president of External Affairs for Georgia Power, the state’s largest electric utility.