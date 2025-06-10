It’s important to remember who the Public Service Commission is supposed to serve. Most Georgians worry about both rising greenhouse gas emissions and rising energy costs. Our energy policies should reflect those concerns and focus on building a cleaner, more affordable, and sustainable future.

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Gun violence starts with gun access

An interesting program is being set up in Alabama to address the gun violence problem, which is on the rise. Alabama wants to treat gun violence as a preventable disease.

As with drug abuse, the issue is complex but has some obvious solutions. As with drugs, to address addiction and the harm it causes to others, first, they take away the drugs causing the problems. So, with gun violence, why aren’t they considering restricting gun ownership? If they do not have access to guns, many of the issues go away!

But maybe there is a larger addiction problem. Could it be the availability and ownership of multiple guns to address their fear, paranoia and need to feel macho? Most shootings affect others who are not the main target, killing innocents!

JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN

Neither party wants to attack nation’s debt

Benjamin Burnett (“A Republican offers Dems tips for winning,” June 5) encourages Democrats to “lead this country away from the fiscal cliff” by saying out loud that entitlements are unsustainable and need to be reformed.

I can safely predict a 0.00% chance that Democrats will take this advice. Virtually any spending cut mentioned in D.C. is immediately met with wails and outrage from our friends on the left: “DOGE is evil,” “Keep your hands off our Medicare and Medicaid,” etc.

Since the GOP is not much better on fiscal issues, I am more and more convinced that we will never solve the federal debt problem. We will have to have a debt collapse and then try to rebuild the country. The problem is political incentives. Politicians want to be re-elected so they avoid being blasted for making “heartless” cuts to federal spending.

Attacking the debt is not a winning political strategy; therefore, no one will do it. Buckle up!

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA