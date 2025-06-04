Democrats should be honest with the American people about tariffs. Free trade has enormous messaging power, but free trade at the expense of decimating our midsized cities and manufacturing? The world is more global than it was 40 years ago. Ross Perot said in the 1992 election cycle that NAFTA would be the end of American manufacturing in this country, and he was right. Democrats, manufacturing towns were your constituents. My grandparents lived off FDR’s New Deal. How has NAFTA worked for Jackson, Mississippi? Dalton, Georgia, is the textile capital of the world. It thrives because of immigrant labor. It voted 72% in favor of Donald Trump.

But here is the hard part for Democrats: Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. They are a burden on this country’s balance sheet. They are the real issue in 2025; they were the real issue in 2020. But saving them is a hero’s calling. Everybody knows they can no longer continue as they once have, but Democrats should be the ones to say it aloud. This country is collectively successful because of the labor pool. You should not be able to sit at home and make more money than somebody who is working. Congress should not be able to finance Social Security through long-term debt. Democrats should also propose a responsible budget and make the Republicans play defense against insolvent math. If the Republicans are the party of fiscal responsibility, take that from them. Stop talking about protecting hardened criminals in El Salvador. It is not a winning message with Main Street.