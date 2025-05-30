Politics
Metro-Atlanta PSC candidate is back on the ballot — for now

Early voting is underway as Democrat Daniel Blackman’s appeal plays out in Fulton County
Georgia Public Service Commission Democrat candidate Daniel Blackman makes remarks during a Georgia Democrat U.S. Senate campaign rally in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood, January 4, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / AJC)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@

By
1 hour ago

Democratic Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman will remain on the ballot for now, a Fulton County judge ruled.

Blackman is challenging Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision to disqualify him from the race.

In a stay issued Thursday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville said Blackman will remain on the ballot until he makes his ruling.

The legal battle over whether Blackman has lived in District 3 — which represents Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties — long enough to qualify for the race comes as early voting for the June 17 primaries is underway.

PSC members must reside in one of five geographic districts but are elected statewide. Candidates must live in their district for at least one year before they are qualified to run in that jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, Raffensperger ruled that Blackman had failed to show enough evidence that Blackman met that requirement.

Voting history data shows Blackman voted in Forsyth on Nov. 5, one month after he said he moved to Fulton. He also changed his voter registration address to a Midtown Atlanta apartment in April, the last day to qualify for the race.

Under Glanville’s stay, voters will choose from four Democrats running for the party nomination, including Blackman, Peter Hubbard, Robert Jones and Keisha Sean Waites, a former Atlanta City Council member and former state representative.

A hearing on Blackman’s appeal is scheduled for June 10.

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team.

Daniel Blackman, then serving as the EPA's Region 4 administrator, is running for the District 3 seat in the Public Service Commission, but a judge recommended that Blackman should be disqualified due to residency requirements. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2022)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

People line up outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

