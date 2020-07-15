WATCH LIVE: First Trump 19 hearing since unsubstantiated allegations against Fulton County prosecutors

A hearing this afternoon in Fulton Superior Court will focus on more than a half-dozen pending procedural motions in the Donald Trump election interference case.
But it will be closely watched for another reason: it marks the first time Fulton County prosecutors will appear in public since Monday’s bombshell allegations that District Attorney Fani Willis improperly hired a romantic partner as special prosecutor and financially benefited from their relationship.
