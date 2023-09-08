Video: Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song

By
Updated 16 minutes ago
Editor’s note: The video includes a song performed by a Fulton County resident that pertains to a sexual relationship of Commissioner Natalie Hall that is the subject of litigation.

A regular commenter at Fulton County commission meetings derided Commissioner Natalie Hall to her face Wednesday during the commission’s public comment session — in racy song.

Maria Gaudio mocked Hall in a raunchy tune shortly before Hall was censured by her fellow commissioners for having an affair with her then-chief of staff Calvin Brock.

“It hurts so much, it hurts so much when we do it on the couch and on the floor, paid for by the taxpayers,” Gaudio sang while gyrating at the lectern during her allotted two minutes.

The song, with the chorus “Me and Mrs. Hall,” appeared to be a parody of the 1972 hit from Billy Paul “Me and Mrs. Jones.” In this case, “me” apparently referred to Brock.

As is normal during public comment, Hall and other commissioners did not publicly react to the performance. According to county records, Gaudio has spoken eight times during commission public comment periods this year, often denouncing commissioners on other issues.

Shortly after Gaudio’s performance commissioners took up a resolution to censure Hall, passing it with a 5-0 vote despite constant interruptions by Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. Hall and Arrington did not vote.

Hall and Fulton County are the subjects of an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint from Brock, who seeks monetary damages. Brock claims he was harassed and discriminated against when his affair with Hall ended. That coincided with the loss of his $125,000-a-year job in her office, though he and Hall dispute whether he quit or was fired.

Hall acknowledged the affair but refused to answer questions about one of Brock’s eyebrow-raising allegations that she placed tracking devices in his car. Gaudio referenced that allegation in her performance.

Around the time Hall hired Brock she was separating from her husband of 19 years, Kwanza Hall. They officially separated in November 2018, and divorced in October 2020, according to court documents.

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

