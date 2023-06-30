Third round of stormy weather

The inclement weather is the third round of severe storms, which pummeled counties north of the city overnight. The first band brought large amounts of rain to the North Georgia mountains and prompted tornado watches and warnings in some counties north of the metro area.

The second wave arrived in the city shortly before 8:30 a.m., and the latest reached the area at about 11 a.m. Rain will linger into the afternoon, but storms should die down by about 1 p.m.

With that much rain, “it’s not safe to be out there driving on the road,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Stay at home, work from home if you can.”