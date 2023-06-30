BreakingNews
Activist investor group falls short of Norfolk Southern takeover
News

Third round of stormy weather

By
28 minutes ago

The inclement weather is the third round of severe storms, which pummeled counties north of the city overnight. The first band brought large amounts of rain to the North Georgia mountains and prompted tornado watches and warnings in some counties north of the metro area.

The second wave arrived in the city shortly before 8:30 a.m., and the latest reached the area at about 11 a.m. Rain will linger into the afternoon, but storms should die down by about 1 p.m.

With that much rain, “it’s not safe to be out there driving on the road,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Stay at home, work from home if you can.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UPDATE
Ground stop issued at airport amid storms45m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Activist investor group falls short of Norfolk Southern takeover
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker
29m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta considers data center ban along Beltline, near transit stops

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta considers data center ban along Beltline, near transit stops

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels spars with defense lawyer during heated cross-examination
15m ago
The Latest
New storms pummel the South
10m ago
Ground stop issued at airport amid storms
17m ago
Georgia is the Peach State, but these are the state’s top ag products
56m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case