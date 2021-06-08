Police investigating dead dogs found on Tybee Island

Two dead dogs were found discarded recently on Tybee Island, and police have launched an investigation.
Tybee Police told WJCL the first dog was found in the area of 10th Street beach crossover on May 29. The dog was found tied up and discarded in the dune area.
The next day, police responded to the welcome sign at Highway 80 and Old Highway 80 after another dead dog was found. This one was found inside a storage bag next to the road.
“The men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department take animal welfare extremely seriously,” police told the station.
If you have any information regarding the incidents, contact Tybee Police at 912-786-5600.