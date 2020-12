ZULU, Mfazo "Mfazz"



Age 51 of Atlanta, GA, (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe), died December 2, 2020. Viewing December 11, 9 AM – 7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L.K. Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta GA, 30311. 404-691-3810. Funeral Service Private.