Zembrzuski, Martha Jo

2 hours ago

ZEMBRZUSKI (EBERHART), Martha Jo "Jody"

Passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 83, born in Bogart, Georgia in 1939.

She was a loving and devoted mother, blessed with five children. While raising the kids, she studied very hard obtaining her Nursing Degree from Dekalb College. As an RN, she provided excellent emergency care at Shallowford, Northside and Grady Memorial Hospitals in Atlanta, for over 25 yrs.

She is preceded in death by her husband, "Zeke" Zembrzuski; two of her children, Michael and Trina Zembrzuski; brothers, Donald and Gene Eberhart; sisters, Sara Day and Vivian Hawkes; and her beloved dog, Roxy.

Jody is survived by oldest daughter, Cindy Zembrzuski of Bradenton, Florida; son, Steve Zembrzuski of Cumming, Georgia; youngest daughter, Gina Zembrzuski Burnette of Riverside, California; grandson, Ethan Brown of Alpharetta, Georgia; and sister, Brenda Young of Athens, Georgia.

Jody was selfless, she had spunk, she had spirit, she had True Grit. She will be forever missed and always loved.

A Celebration to honor her life will be held at Applebee's in Cumming, Georgia, Saturday 3 PM-5 PM. Contact Gina for information: 404-641-6723

