ZAFFUTO, Phillip Andrew



September 14, 1965 - November 25, 2020, age 55, of Duluth MN. Andy graduated from North Springs HS and continued to receive a BA from Oglethorpe University. Andy was preceded in death by his father Joe. Andy is survived by son Joe; daughter Mia; mother Pat; brothers Randy; Dan; Chris; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. A small memorial service will be held at a later date.