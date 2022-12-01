ajc logo
Youngblood, Benjamin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

YOUNGBLOOD, Benjamin W.

Benjamin W. Youngblood, age 97, of Buford, Georgia, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Georgia, with Rev. Neil Strong officiating and music by Rev. Wayne Johnson. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, Georgia, with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Georgia (770) 932-1133.




Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

