YOUNG, Frank



Frank Allen Young, age 95, passed away on December 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Mae Casey Young. He is survived by his son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Amanda; daughter, Nancy; son, Paul and daughter-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Eli and Owen; and his sister, Mrs. Ann Poole. The body will be cremated. At Frank's request, there will be no service. Those desiring to make donations may do so to a charity of your choice. Thank you. Go Dawgs!

