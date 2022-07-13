YOUNG, Sr., Earnest



Earnest Russell Young, Sr., 84, of Cumming passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. Born December 6, 1937 in Crawford, GA to the late Robert and Mazelle Roberts Young, Earnest was loved and admired all who knew him. He was a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. A retired truck driver and school bus driver, Earnest enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jo Young.



Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Earnest Russell (Christi) Young, Jr., Darrell (Tracey) Young; Joseph (Erin) Young; grandchildren, Tanya Young, Stephen Young, Christy Prince; Megan Young, Logan Young and Jackson Young; a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 13, at 1:00 PM at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Craig Richard officiating.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.

