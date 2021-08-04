YEOMANS, John Robert "Jack"



John Robert "Jack" Yeomans went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Jack was loved and cherished during his life, and will be forever missed. He was born on August 29, 2000 in Longwood, FL and raised in Snellville, GA. Jack was a member of the 2019 class at Brookwood HS and Phoenix HS. He enjoyed playing multiple sports during his life, especially Lacrosse. He had also become skilled at playing the guitar in recent years. Jack is survived by his parents, Craig and Allison Yeomans; sister, Mary Cameron Yeomans; maternal grandmother, Faye Butts Jones; biological brother and grandmother, Andy Robinette and Gayle Altman, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 regulations, family members and guests attending the visitation and service are asked to social distance and wear a mask. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 5th at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Service Honoring the Life of Jack Yeomans will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Cannon United Methodist Church, 2424 Webb Gin House Rd., Snellville, GA 30078 with Rev. Tim Emmett and Rev. Dr. Terry Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The service at Cannon UMC can be viewed by livestreaming https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4RWm_WnmGwWt1h9P9Wbh6Q/featured. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amanda Riley Foundation, 70 White Oak Drive, Newnan, GA 30265 or you can go through the website, amandarileyfoundation.org. Memorial gifts to be in memory of Jack Yeomans. This foundation assists children fighting cancer. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

