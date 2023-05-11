X

Wysocki, Karl

WYSOCKI, Karl Joseph

Karl Joseph Wysocki, 84, of Collins Avenue, Acworth, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at WellStar Kennestone Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 23, 1938, in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the son of Edward and Alberta (Diederich) Wysocki. After graduating from North Ridgeville High School, Karl worked in the family greenhouses producing vegetables for the Cleveland market. Realizing he didn't want to be a farmer by trade, he proudly joined the United States Navy where he got to sail the seas, touring the Caribbean and Mediterranean. Upon his discharge, he returned to N. Ridgeville, becoming a union carpenter, thereby beginning a lifelong career in custom home building. Throughout his life, Karl took great pride in the homes he created, with many customers becoming lifelong friends. And today, his sons carry on the tradition. Besides his parents, Karl was predeceased by his sister, Noreen Rohde; and brother, Ronald Wysocki; and grandsons, Dustin and Austin Hart. He is survived by his loving life partner of 35 years, Judy Abbott; his sons, Karl (Christina) Wysocki, David Wysocki and Tim Wysocki; his granddaughter, Michaela; his grandsons, Steven (Briana) Wysocki and Preston Wysocki; his like a grandson, Seth; his great-grandchildren, Nova Lynn and Kashton John; his sisters, Joan (Jim) Remy and Mary Ann (Jim) Fay; sister-in-law, Eleanor Wysocki; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM, May 12, 2023, in the Chapel of Collins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Collins Funeral Home, 4947 N. Main St., Acworth, GA 30101, 770-974-3133. Donations may be made in Karl's name to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, www.acfb.org which supports local area food pantries at Acworth United Methodist Church, Northwest Christian Church, Cobb Vineyard and the Allatoona Resource Center.

Funeral Home Information

Collins Funeral Home - Acworth

4947 North Main Street

Acworth, GA

30101

http://www.collinsfuneralhome.org/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

