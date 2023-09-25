Wuest, Harry

WUEST III, Harry William



September 11, 1944 – September 21, 2023



Harry Wuest of Stone Mountain, GA – cherished son, beloved husband, dear brother, and revered father and grandfather – passed away peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by loved ones at Emory-St. Joseph's Hospital, on September 21, 2023. Harry was born in Long Island, NY, to Harry and Evelyn Wuest. He played basketball while attending La Salle Military Academy, served in the U.S. Air Force and earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida.



After twelve years of suffering from cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that left him unable to work and hospitalized in cardiac care, Harry received a new heart, becoming just the third heart transplant recipient at Emory University Hospital. He was the longest surviving heart transplant recipient in Georgia, and one of the longest surviving in the world. He competed in the transplant games in 1992, 1994, 2000 and 2002, winning seven medals.



After receiving the new heart, Harry became a certified public accountant (CPA). He was an avid golfer and a lover of U.S. history, classic westerns and the Georgia Bulldogs, but his greatest passion was for his family. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of thirty years, Martha; his sisters, Cathy and Kristie; and brother, Eddie; his sons, Gary and Nick; and daughter, Allison; and fourteen grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father and mother; brother, Mickey; and granddaughter, Camille.



A Memorial Service for Harry will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, at noon on Wednesday, September 27. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.









