WOODRUFF, Emma J.
Emma J. Woodruff, passed on May 26, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1945 in Danville, PA. She grew up on a farm near the town with her parents. Marr and Emma Woodruff, two older sisters, Reita (John Auten) and Vera (Carl Wysocki), and one younger brother, Oren (Pam) Woodruff. Her love of animals and nature was instilled early and continued throughout her life. After graduating from Danville Area School District and Bloomsburg State College (now Bloomsburg University). She began her teaching career in Pennsylvania. When her best friend, Allen C. McCracken began making moves to advance his career, she went with him to California, then Texas, and finally, in 1978, to Jonesboro, Georgia.
Emma taught Mathematics at North Springs High School, M.D. Collins High School and Tri-Cities High School in Fulton County. During that time, she and Allen pursued several interests. One interest was running and they completed many long hours of training, a lot of fun runs, several July 4th Peachtree Road Races and one Atlanta Marathon. They loved dogs and always had two or three Labrador Retrievers. They planted, designing as they went a wonderful garden. Allen liked Japanese maple trees, while Emma mixed in evergreen trees and shrubs, perennials and annuals. Rocks and ponds were included.
Allen died in 1997 and Emma retired from teaching in 2000. She remained with the house, garden and dogs. She remained close to Allen's sisters, Sue Mazol and Mary Ellen Letterman, considering them to be her second family. Her neighbors, Ignacio and Consuelo Moreno, and their children, Maria, Secilia, and Paul Moreno, became her third family; they and their extended family provided strong support in her later years. She lived on the same street for forty-four years and interacted with many neighbors and their other friends during that time.
If you wish to honor Emma's memory, please donate to any animal rescue group.
Two that Emma supported are Noah's Ark (noahs-ark.org) and Street Paws (streetpaws.org), both located in Locust Grove, GA.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM, Sunday, June 5th, 2022 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM before the service at the funeral home.Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
