Woodall, Martha

WOODALL (COFER), Martha



Martha Cofer Woodall, born January 6, 1934 in Atlanta, entered into the arms of Christ on January 1, 2023. Martha married Raymond G. Woodall Jr. in 1954 just before Ray was deployed and then stationed in Germany. Shortly after, Martha, who had never left her home state, traveled by boat on her own to join him. This created a lifelong love of travel that took them both to the far corners of the globe. Martha Woodall was an avid baker and chef, providing for her family only the most delicious southern comfort food to the joy of their hearts and to the detriment of their waists. Martha's dedication to the Lord guided her throughout her life in grace and love. The impact of her prayers will be felt by her family for generations. She was preceded in death by Ray; and is survived by her two sons, Scott and William Woodall, their wives, Trudy and Jessica; her grandchildren, Carson, Madison, Hawkins, Christian, and Samuel; and her great-grandson, Nolan. The Celebration of Life Service will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023, Martha's 89th birthday, at 11 AM, Macedonia Baptist Church, 151 Macedonia Baptist Church Road, Jackson, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/donate/

